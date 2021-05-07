back

Meet Javed Khan: Bhopal's "Hero" Auto Driver

How a Bhopal auto-rickshaw driver turned a three-wheeler into a mini ambulance 🚑

07/05/2021 1:27 PM
  • 66.6K
  • 70

And even more

  1. 7:53

    This Family’s Covid Story Will Leave You In Tears

  2. 2:11

    Meet Javed Khan: Bhopal's "Hero" Auto Driver

  3. 3:01

    A Young Doctor's Harrowing Choices

  4. 4:45

    A Doctor’s Desperate Plea To Society

  5. 9:59

    When SRK Charmed Acid Attack Survivors

  6. 3:05

    Mumbai Friends Provide Free Oxygen Cylinders

67 comments

  • Yeshi D.
    16 hours

    Truly inspired

  • Neer J.
    16 hours

    Well done 💙

  • Vatsal S.
    16 hours

    salute...Bhai.

  • Tripti K.
    20 hours

    Real life Hero. May God bless you.

  • Helen B.
    a day

    Well done. God bless you

  • Jennifer R.
    a day

    God Bless you brother!🙏🙏🙏

  • ID A.
    a day

    🙏The Real God On Earth 🙏 [ NOT MODI ]

  • Ravi J.
    a day

    Can any one send his number on my whatsapp no 9827540045

  • Raajiv M.
    a day

    Salute to this brave covid soldier. Jai hind.

  • Rifat S.
    a day

    Weldon Javed Khan

  • Lucky R.
    a day

    We need more people like these 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻

  • Ravi G.
    a day

    Huge respect 🙏

  • Shaista K.
    a day

    In this also fools r searching for religion idiots

  • Asha H.
    2 days

    Great job my dear friend.... GOD ALMIGHTY BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY ABUNDANTLY... That's called real love for your people who are in trouble and need help and whole heart you are helping them without getting any payback... I am going to send you help but straight to you please give me your name and your phone number and address please....

  • Insan H.
    2 days

    FAKE DIVIDER IT CELL CREATED USELESS FACEBOOK IDS NEED TO BE KICKED OUT AT FIRST SIGHT👈

  • Abhishek V.
    2 days

    🙏🙏

  • Shoukath M.
    2 days

    We can think good and do good for our country.

  • David A.
    2 days

    🎉

  • Kalpana G.
    2 days

    Real hero, commendable work

  • Debmalya B.
    2 days

    Police has no work of own.. jo achha kam kare wahaan chale ate hai jhamela karne

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.