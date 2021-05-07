This Family’s Covid Story Will Leave You In Tears
Meet Javed Khan: Bhopal's "Hero" Auto Driver
A Young Doctor's Harrowing Choices
A Doctor’s Desperate Plea To Society
When SRK Charmed Acid Attack Survivors
Mumbai Friends Provide Free Oxygen Cylinders
Truly inspired
Well done 💙
salute...Bhai.
Real life Hero. May God bless you.
Well done. God bless you
God Bless you brother!🙏🙏🙏
🙏The Real God On Earth 🙏 [ NOT MODI ]
Can any one send his number on my whatsapp no 9827540045
Salute to this brave covid soldier. Jai hind.
Weldon Javed Khan
We need more people like these 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻
Huge respect 🙏
In this also fools r searching for religion idiots
Great job my dear friend.... GOD ALMIGHTY BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY ABUNDANTLY... That's called real love for your people who are in trouble and need help and whole heart you are helping them without getting any payback... I am going to send you help but straight to you please give me your name and your phone number and address please....
FAKE DIVIDER IT CELL CREATED USELESS FACEBOOK IDS NEED TO BE KICKED OUT AT FIRST SIGHT👈
🙏🙏
We can think good and do good for our country.
🎉
Real hero, commendable work
Police has no work of own.. jo achha kam kare wahaan chale ate hai jhamela karne
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
67 comments
Yeshi D.16 hours
Truly inspired
Neer J.16 hours
Well done 💙
Vatsal S.16 hours
salute...Bhai.
Tripti K.20 hours
Real life Hero. May God bless you.
Helen B.a day
Well done. God bless you
Jennifer R.a day
God Bless you brother!🙏🙏🙏
ID A.a day
🙏The Real God On Earth 🙏 [ NOT MODI ]
Ravi J.a day
Can any one send his number on my whatsapp no 9827540045
Raajiv M.a day
Salute to this brave covid soldier. Jai hind.
Rifat S.a day
Weldon Javed Khan
Lucky R.a day
We need more people like these 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻
Ravi G.a day
Huge respect 🙏
Shaista K.a day
In this also fools r searching for religion idiots
Asha H.2 days
Great job my dear friend.... GOD ALMIGHTY BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY ABUNDANTLY... That's called real love for your people who are in trouble and need help and whole heart you are helping them without getting any payback... I am going to send you help but straight to you please give me your name and your phone number and address please....
Insan H.2 days
FAKE DIVIDER IT CELL CREATED USELESS FACEBOOK IDS NEED TO BE KICKED OUT AT FIRST SIGHT👈
Abhishek V.2 days
🙏🙏
Shoukath M.2 days
We can think good and do good for our country.
David A.2 days
🎉
Kalpana G.2 days
Real hero, commendable work
Debmalya B.2 days
Police has no work of own.. jo achha kam kare wahaan chale ate hai jhamela karne