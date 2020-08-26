back
Meet Kashmir's Youngest Kickboxing Champion
She’s only 11, but she can kick and box like a global champ. Meet Tajamul Islam. She’s teaching the children of north Kashmir the tough art of self-defence.
08/22/2020 4:27 PMupdated: 08/24/2020 7:32 AM
- 258.9k
- 8.1k
- 309
268 comments
Mudasir A.2 days
199
Ravi C.3 days
Good
Junaid W.3 days
Mufti saheb ka sapna .. Dihat kachra..
Absaar H.4 days
Wow... MBBS
Afshan Y.4 days
Please teach me
Payer U.4 days
Accept my challenge
Bilal S.4 days
Mashallah
Bhavyaa M.5 days
An inspiration.
Bhat A.5 days
Congratulations 💓💓💓💓
Jan S.5 days
It has been become necessary for every girl
Faiz A.5 days
Congratulations
Bilal C.6 days
Brave Kashmiri girl, Kashmiris are Brave, fighting for their freedom since 72 years
Iqbal A.6 days
Yi gai byakh mukhbir bai tayaar
Shehzad M.6 days
MashaAllah, great going....May AllahAzwajal helps to achieve your goals of duniya and akhirah. Aameen
Amit P.6 days
Proud of you.... 🙏🙏🙏
A S.7 days
اسے بہتر ھے جاکر قرآن وحدیث پڑھو اور جنت حاصل کرو
Roc K.7 days
Yah galat hai
Mir N.7 days
Nice
Sand R.08/26/2020 14:51
She is wearing headscaft n she is pride of Islam,! Conner of her eye view to look out is going to be distracted n even some side view n conner.of her eye view 100% will be partially blocked by her headscarft. Most important thing for a muslim girl for their marriage is her hyme. She has aready broke her hyme taking up kick.boxing sport, isn't it haram? She follows her strict islamic shariah law dress code which is to obeying islamic shariah law by putting headscaft dress code but then it is ok to break hyme. All females doing kick boxing sport , 100% of all kick.boxing girls will break heir hyme which is common sense. Cover top but ok to break below, which is more important in islam n in Islamic shariah law , her headscaft or her hyme? Which is pride of Islam her headscaft or her hyme ? Dumb when it comes to simple common sense! I dont get it , muslim girls who follow strict islamic shariah law headscaft dress code when they have freedom not to wear in non-islamic nation but still they want to go back 1400years backward obey islamic shariah law n restrict themselves but its ok to loose hyme.
Uttekar L.08/26/2020 14:25
Proud daughter of India, wish you best future ahead.