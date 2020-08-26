back

Meet Kashmir's Youngest Kickboxing Champion

She’s only 11, but she can kick and box like a global champ. Meet Tajamul Islam. She’s teaching the children of north Kashmir the tough art of self-defence.

268 comments

  • Mudasir A.
    2 days

    199

  • Ravi C.
    3 days

    Good

  • Junaid W.
    3 days

    Mufti saheb ka sapna .. Dihat kachra..

  • Absaar H.
    4 days

    Wow... MBBS

  • Afshan Y.
    4 days

    Please teach me

  • Payer U.
    4 days

    Accept my challenge

  • Bilal S.
    4 days

    Mashallah

  • Bhavyaa M.
    5 days

    An inspiration.

  • Bhat A.
    5 days

    Congratulations 💓💓💓💓

  • Jan S.
    5 days

    It has been become necessary for every girl

  • Faiz A.
    5 days

    Congratulations

  • Bilal C.
    6 days

    Brave Kashmiri girl, Kashmiris are Brave, fighting for their freedom since 72 years

  • Iqbal A.
    6 days

    Yi gai byakh mukhbir bai tayaar

  • Shehzad M.
    6 days

    MashaAllah, great going....May AllahAzwajal helps to achieve your goals of duniya and akhirah. Aameen

  • Amit P.
    6 days

    Proud of you.... 🙏🙏🙏

  • A S.
    7 days

    اسے بہتر ھے جاکر قرآن وحدیث پڑھو اور جنت حاصل کرو

  • Roc K.
    7 days

    Yah galat hai

  • Mir N.
    7 days

    Nice

  • Sand R.
    08/26/2020 14:51

    She is wearing headscaft n she is pride of Islam,! Conner of her eye view to look out is going to be distracted n even some side view n conner.of her eye view 100% will be partially blocked by her headscarft. Most important thing for a muslim girl for their marriage is her hyme. She has aready broke her hyme taking up kick.boxing sport, isn't it haram? She follows her strict islamic shariah law dress code which is to obeying islamic shariah law by putting headscaft dress code but then it is ok to break hyme. All females doing kick boxing sport , 100% of all kick.boxing girls will break heir hyme which is common sense. Cover top but ok to break below, which is more important in islam n in Islamic shariah law , her headscaft or her hyme? Which is pride of Islam her headscaft or her hyme ? Dumb when it comes to simple common sense! I dont get it , muslim girls who follow strict islamic shariah law headscaft dress code when they have freedom not to wear in non-islamic nation but still they want to go back 1400years backward obey islamic shariah law n restrict themselves but its ok to loose hyme.

  • Uttekar L.
    08/26/2020 14:25

    Proud daughter of India, wish you best future ahead.

