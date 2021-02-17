back
Meet Manya Singh, The Miss India 2020 Runner-Up
She fled. She hustled. She conquered. Here is the story of Manya Singh, the auto-rickshaw driver's daughter who won the Miss India 2020 runner-up title. 👸
17/02/2021 4:12 PM
- 4M
- 188.9K
- 3K
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
2395 comments
Jharana M.7 hours
Hats off to you. Stay blessed always 👍
Sampada K.8 hours
Congratulations💐💐
Kunda G.9 hours
Congratulations
Manoj J.11 hours
Congratulations
Shanta M.11 hours
congratulations
Bittu S.12 hours
Congratulations 💖
Abhishek T.13 hours
Good
Rajput P.17 hours
Jindgii m kitni m kamyabi hasil kr lo bs sbkoo apki trh hona chahiye down to earth
Ram M.20 hours
Congratulations.
Durgesh G.21 hours
Congratulations 🥳🥳
Rajesh J.a day
I am love my sweat girl.you are inspire who are became a poor family.not imposible anything in the world. God bless you.i request you please dont forget your past because that is your energy for future.
Nikita P.a day
Congratulations
Debayu B.a day
Your love is acceptable. God is great. Congratulations Miss India. ❤️
Senasha M.a day
Well deserved👌🙏
Doreen F.a day
Truly inspirational. Congratulations Manya Singh
Sunita G.a day
Congratulations 🌹🌹💐💐
Munna K.a day
Hi
Munna K.a day
Hi
Subir K.a day
Her courageous efforts helped her reach the victory. Congrats.
Rukhsana B.a day
P