Meet Manya Singh, The Miss India 2020 Runner-Up

She fled. She hustled. She conquered. Here is the story of Manya Singh, the auto-rickshaw driver's daughter who won the Miss India 2020 runner-up title. 👸

17/02/2021 4:12 PM
2395 comments

  • Jharana M.
    7 hours

    Hats off to you. Stay blessed always 👍

  • Sampada K.
    8 hours

    Congratulations💐💐

  • Kunda G.
    9 hours

    Congratulations

  • Manoj J.
    11 hours

    Congratulations

  • Shanta M.
    11 hours

    congratulations

  • Bittu S.
    12 hours

    Congratulations 💖

  • Abhishek T.
    13 hours

    Good

  • Rajput P.
    17 hours

    Jindgii m kitni m kamyabi hasil kr lo bs sbkoo apki trh hona chahiye down to earth

  • Ram M.
    20 hours

    Congratulations.

  • Durgesh G.
    21 hours

    Congratulations 🥳🥳

  • Rajesh J.
    a day

    I am love my sweat girl.you are inspire who are became a poor family.not imposible anything in the world. God bless you.i request you please dont forget your past because that is your energy for future.

  • Nikita P.
    a day

    Congratulations

  • Debayu B.
    a day

    Your love is acceptable. God is great. Congratulations Miss India. ❤️

  • Senasha M.
    a day

    Well deserved👌🙏

  • Doreen F.
    a day

    Truly inspirational. Congratulations Manya Singh

  • Sunita G.
    a day

    Congratulations 🌹🌹💐💐

  • Munna K.
    a day

    Hi

  • Munna K.
    a day

    Hi

  • Subir K.
    a day

    Her courageous efforts helped her reach the victory. Congrats.

  • Rukhsana B.
    a day

    P

