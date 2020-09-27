back

Meet Merman Kewin

Kewin is an accountant. But in his spare time, he transforms into a merman. 🧜‍♂️

09/27/2020 2:57 PM
  • 98.0k
  • 93

65 comments

  • Kathy J.
    27 minutes

    The big question is can he breathe under water?🤔😂

  • Ilia M.
    an hour

    Lesbian

  • Soffe H.
    2 hours

    det kunne vi!

  • Malak E.
    2 hours

    l9it l7el safi

  • Malak E.
    2 hours

    Hhhhhhhhhh

  • Sabrin C.
    2 hours

    মুদা এলে, হুন্দি মুদিবে হে 🤔

  • Zen L.
    3 hours

    I think it's beautiful. 🌿

  • RJ L.
    3 hours

    calling mo be

  • Michael Z.
    3 hours

    du kannst es auch, trau dich 😍

  • Andrei M.
    4 hours

    Kanye, is that you?!?

  • Tabbie M.
    4 hours

    get big you energy from this x

  • Karma J.
    4 hours

    When he said 31 years old I stopped watching it

  • Maud G.
    5 hours

    you can do it ❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Beenish U.
    6 hours

    Well in today's competitive crazy world its a good idea to dress up as a mermaid and dive into the sea😂🙃😂

  • Usang E.
    6 hours

    Crazy job. What will he make of it

  • Xavier B.
    6 hours

    plg....

  • Lauren E.
    6 hours

    , 🤣🤣🤣

  • Max N.
    7 hours

    ca a changé le sauvetage ...

  • Georgina P.
    7 hours

    No one knows about merman... I see!

  • Shams A.
    7 hours

    iets voor jou?

