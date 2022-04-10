back
Meet Mumbai artist who is fighting social evils through art
"Colour has politics, colour has its identity." This man is documenting the struggle of the Indian underprivileged through his art.
19 comments
Prabhakar K.11/04/2022 14:26
Thank you 💐
Bairagi S.11/04/2022 07:46
You are creating Hatered against Hindus as result we see Stone pelting on hindus during ramnavami
Manjeet G.11/04/2022 05:20
Underprivileged have forgotten the teaching and warnings of ambedkar... For free chana, tel, chawal and rashan.... They have forgotten that is is their right and not the blessings of some minister or government
Yusuf N.11/04/2022 04:58
Umesh C.11/04/2022 04:38
अब यह देखने की बात होगी कि कौन सा दल शताब्दी मनाने में एक नंबर में रहता है ???
Brut India11/04/2022 01:22
Dino J.11/04/2022 00:57
India became a hindu terrori st destination.. On daily basis they oppress a muslim community and sometimes christians also faced same atrocities by Hindutwa terr or groups
Ram L.10/04/2022 23:19
Bad orange close
विवेक क.10/04/2022 17:18
Underprivileged :V
Pankaj G.10/04/2022 17:14
Please don't politicise arts if you are not able to sell it.
Bhargavkumar K.10/04/2022 17:12
congratulations 💐💐More power to Secular Art Movement Maharashtra. 🌸
Esha R.10/04/2022 16:13
I didn't get it... By these ways you are creating chaos instead of awareness... Whatever happened in West Bengal on ram navmi yatra is a result of your spread. Social media is free beware what you are giving to society.
Doel M.10/04/2022 16:08
Agree totally with you, if we live by deep consciousness and above religion, caste and creed, standing for what is right and the constitution of. India 🇮🇳 , we will be blessed with unity and happiness for all. Your paintings representing your pain and sorrow are truly inspiring. May your message enlighten everyone in. India and around the world 🌎. So proud of you 🙏
Gaurav S.10/04/2022 16:08
When society stop taking berth certificate with tag of cast certificate 😎😎
Ravi K.10/04/2022 15:56
Casteism.. yes spread awareness.. it’s not hatred or increasing the gap. Ban Kashmir files.. it’s not truth.. move on happened long back.. don’t spread hatred. Jai Bhim Jai MIM. It’s not polarisation and nothing is happening like a Muslim boy raping Dalit girl in Hyderabad. It’s all game of BJP. No one know nothing... so innocent is everyone except BJP / Hindus section. Two religions became world number 1 n 2 practising religion without invasions/ conversions/ spreading hatred / genocides !!
Ramalingam M.10/04/2022 15:49
Bjp is in rss and rss is in caste
Raj S.10/04/2022 15:17
PRIDE. Be= proud if you decided to be born where you was born Be= proud if decide everything that happens in your life ( you didn’t trip and fall you decided to trip and fall) Be= proud if you decide when you die Be= very very proud if you decide wether you go to heaven or hell. IF NON OF THE ABOVE THEN BE HUMBLE BECAUSE SOMEBODY ELSE IS IN CHARGE
Harsh J.10/04/2022 15:12
I am eagerly waiting for Sudhir sir's analysis on constitution ..what it stands for ?? He has a unique way of explaining things ..I do hope that he through his journalistic abilities will unearth the concept and deep meaning of constitution and give us a holistic view of constitution
Raj S.10/04/2022 15:08
Caste system has nothing to do with god. Caste system is the work of the devil.