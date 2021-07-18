back
Meet Mumbai’s Slum Princess
A 12-year-old from a Mumbai slum met a Hollywood actor and he helped turn her life around... like it happens in the movies... ❤️ Maleesha Kharwa was also featured in a short film, Live Your Fairytale.
18/07/2021 1:27 PM
- 301.4K
- 7.6K
- 122
103 comments
Natalie L.2 days
💕 Beautiful
Geetha A.3 days
All the Best Maleesha lucky kid god bless you.
Vishnu Y.3 days
The so called Bollywood stars must see this.
Flerida C.4 days
Ģod bless this girl
Nilanjana C.4 days
Beautiful you
Chakraborty S.4 days
Best wishes champ 💓
Raunak J.4 days
The reason behind western world is ahead because they help other grow... ❤️
Shaista S.4 days
Wow such an inspiration. He is a real hero
Anjo R.5 days
Godbless you girl 💞 keep reaching for the star's
Rilvan I.6 days
God bless you
Saheb C.6 days
Nice girls
Iqbal S.6 days
Wish you all the best
Sandeep S.6 days
All the best for your future
Shirley S.7 days
Succes
Neha M.7 days
https://youtu.be/DNsFH2IdZ-M
Gayathri R.7 days
She’s so pretty, wishing her the best💐👏🏻🎉💕
Nikesh V.7 days
He needed some "authentic slum people" wah nice reference😐 its nothing short in similarity to the N word. Hope he avoids such references.
Joseph A.7 days
GOD BLESS YOU DEAR
Pamela L.7 days
Beautiful inside and out
Pamela L.7 days
Amazing