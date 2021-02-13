back

Meet Pakistan's Charlie Chaplin

In the bustling city of Peshawar, a man is trying to spread cheer through comedy. 🎭

13/02/2021 4:27 PM
  • 62.4K
  • 36

And even more

  1. 1:39

    Boseman's thrilling speech after Black Panther award

  2. 2:02

    Donald Trump, film critic

  3. 7:48

    The life of Whitney Houston

  4. 2:53

    #FBF: Rebecca Black discusses going viral

  5. 3:18

    Zendaya and John David Washington on Black representation

  6. 7:46

    The life of Harry Styles

34 comments

  • Justindhas
    11 hours

    Amen

  • Vivek K.
    12 hours

    Bllsht 🥴.........😝

  • RK M.
    a day

    He reminded legendary Raj kapoor..

  • Madhura G.
    a day

    Not only in Pakistan u will find crores of them in INDIA

  • Binod T.
    a day

    For the first time I saw a pakistani without bomb 💣💣💣

  • Asha H.
    2 days

    Perfectly looks like Charlie and act amazing... You are the best young man... GOD ALMIGHTY BLESS YOU ABUNDANTLY AND HELPS YOU TO GO FORWARD AND FULFILL ALL YOUR DESIRES....

  • Nepali H.
    2 days

    https://youtu.be/DHK3csT52ng

  • Nirmal D.
    2 days

    Why tf is this on here???

  • Sonali D.
    2 days

    Uncanny similarity

  • Rohit A.
    2 days

    But deep inside we all know modi is the best comedian.

  • Narender K.
    2 days

    All The Best Brother U Doing very well best wishes with you

  • Lakshya R.
    3 days

    Love Charlie Chaplin

  • Hamza A.
    3 days

    Love from Peshawar ❤

  • M.
    3 days

    Pakistan mai bhi tere naam ka ek tere jaisa

  • Syed S.
    3 days

    Be you not copy have your own creativity

  • Zach L.
    3 days

    Pakhtun Charloe Chaplin

  • Nighat R.
    3 days

    Thanks for sharing ❤️👍🏼

  • Najeeb K.
    4 days

    His last words Expressed everything, that's comes from his heart !

  • Bilawal A.
    4 days

  • Raj S.
    4 days

    Brut India is stupid

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.