Meet Pune's Waste Warrior

This Octogenarian from Pune turns garbage into a garden. Special thanks to @seniorityltd for the footage.

05/23/2020 10:02 AM
31 comments

  • Ketaki D.
    15 hours

    Inspiring

  • Saleha Z.
    21 hours

    Pure salute to her. I wish we could come up with great ideas like this with clean heart and street. 🧡😇

  • Meenakshi M.
    a day

    🙏

  • Vidya S.
    a day

    More power to you maam. Lots of respect🙏

  • Aruna P.
    a day

    Wow, great amma.

  • Ud P.
    a day

    🙏

  • Beulah K.
    2 days

    Wow Sudha Pai such a wonderful lesson for all. I feel specially close to you because i am in a garden you created so lovingly at Ramnadi Society Bavdhan.

  • Seniority.in
    2 days

    We're proud of seniors who continue to guide us with their wisdom. Thank you for featuring Sudha Pai's inspiring story.

  • Vijaya R.
    2 days

    Happy to see you aunty. Truly a nature lover and contributor:)

  • Sikka S.
    2 days

    Thank you so much brut for making me best top fan ... Love you

  • Sudha P.
    2 days

    thank you dear Bhagyashree and Ajoykumar appreciative comments

  • Maulidy K.
    2 days

  • Sunny K.
    2 days

    Very good

  • Sudha N.
    2 days

    So inspiring .Would like to know how she recyles the waste.

  • Nirupama K.
    2 days

    Koti pranams to u amma. U r an inspiration to all.

  • Sangeetha Y.
    2 days

    Such an inspiring human being....🙏🙏🙏

  • Merlyn N.
    2 days

    Awesome at her age to inspire people. God bless u.

  • Prashant A.
    3 days

    Inspirational

  • Ajoy K.
    3 days

    Great Lady - True Nature Lover - Great thinking about recycling of garbage. SALUTE to her !!

  • Sunitha A.
    3 days

    Great mam at this age...ur inspiration to many