Meet Reita Faria: India's First Miss World
In 1966, Reita Faria participated in a coveted beauty pageant in London with no professional wardrobe or training. But she went on to win the crown. This is how she did it... 👑
07/22/2020 5:27 AMupdated: 07/22/2020 8:01 AM
Muniraju M.2 hours
78
Sonal C.2 hours
https://youtu.be/hhO1HY2yl08
Mudith S.2 hours
Comparing to her, other contestants look very basic except the French girl..so a easy win I guess😍
Khine W.2 hours
A literal "Beauty with brain".😘👏
Shubham G.3 hours
Now where she is?
San J.3 hours
exact opposite of manushi chhillar
Darshana D.3 hours
Thanks ...keep going
Sally E.3 hours
She is beautiful indeed and she's a beauty with the brain... Overwhelming and inspiring.. she chose education to glamour that's a professional beauty
Paresh P.3 hours
Brain with Beauty
Chef S.3 hours
Really Amazing and very proud for her and she can be idol for hundreds of up coming young girls...
Melissa E.3 hours
Truly awesome 👏 👏👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Hats off to Reita Faria!
Vee T.3 hours
Beautiful Aryan
Charulata B.3 hours
Wow...Everything Was So Natural...No Extraordinary Feelings..She Was So Free In Her Moves...Its Like Yes I Know Nothing Bt I Got That Confidence.. See Now Jst Winning A Single Competition Also People Started Behaving Like God... Education Really Matters..
Kurrie J.3 hours
Mila khalifa is my winner
TN S.3 hours
1986 Lo vundi color
TN S.3 hours
1966 Lo color ledu only black and white
Bani M.4 hours
We are very proud of her.
Bani M.4 hours
Excellent brain with beauty.
Maitreyee M.4 hours
Beauty lies in the eyes of beholder
Maitreyee M.4 hours
She was a lady with beauty a brain.Thank you for giving us this information about that bygone era.