Meet Reita Faria: India's First Miss World

In 1966, Reita Faria participated in a coveted beauty pageant in London with no professional wardrobe or training. But she went on to win the crown. This is how she did it... 👑

07/22/2020 5:27 AMupdated: 07/22/2020 8:01 AM
  • 3.5m
  • 718

561 comments

  • Muniraju M.
    2 hours

    78

  • Sonal C.
    2 hours

    https://youtu.be/hhO1HY2yl08

  • Mudith S.
    2 hours

    Comparing to her, other contestants look very basic except the French girl..so a easy win I guess😍

  • Khine W.
    2 hours

    A literal "Beauty with brain".😘👏

  • Shubham G.
    3 hours

    Now where she is?

  • San J.
    3 hours

    exact opposite of manushi chhillar

  • Darshana D.
    3 hours

    Thanks ...keep going

  • Sally E.
    3 hours

    She is beautiful indeed and she's a beauty with the brain... Overwhelming and inspiring.. she chose education to glamour that's a professional beauty

  • Paresh P.
    3 hours

    Brain with Beauty

  • Chef S.
    3 hours

    Really Amazing and very proud for her and she can be idol for hundreds of up coming young girls...

  • Melissa E.
    3 hours

    Truly awesome 👏 👏👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Hats off to Reita Faria!

  • Vee T.
    3 hours

    Beautiful Aryan

  • Charulata B.
    3 hours

    Wow...Everything Was So Natural...No Extraordinary Feelings..She Was So Free In Her Moves...Its Like Yes I Know Nothing Bt I Got That Confidence.. See Now Jst Winning A Single Competition Also People Started Behaving Like God... Education Really Matters..

  • Kurrie J.
    3 hours

    Mila khalifa is my winner

  • TN S.
    3 hours

    1986 Lo vundi color

  • TN S.
    3 hours

    1966 Lo color ledu only black and white

  • Bani M.
    4 hours

    We are very proud of her.

  • Bani M.
    4 hours

    Excellent brain with beauty.

  • Maitreyee M.
    4 hours

    Beauty lies in the eyes of beholder

  • Maitreyee M.
    4 hours

    She was a lady with beauty a brain.Thank you for giving us this information about that bygone era.