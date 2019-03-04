back
Meet Riyan Parag: The Assam Cricketer
The father, a former Ranji player, dreamt of playing for India. But it’s the son, buoyed by a new IPL contract, who is determined to make that dream come true. Meet Riyan Parag, Assam’s rising cricket star. 🏏👪
03/04/2019 11:05 AMupdated: 03/05/2019 6:22 PM
119 comments
Rajen B.03/30/2019 08:22
good luck ...
Baiper S.03/29/2019 16:51
Good job
Anup K.03/29/2019 14:51
All the best bro.....joy ai axom...
Jugal K.03/29/2019 05:20
But Assamese media put him down
Afroj S.03/28/2019 18:20
Mf
Bhabadev D.03/28/2019 17:42
ALL THE BEST
Karmokar R.03/28/2019 11:12
All the best
Karmokar R.03/28/2019 11:12
All the bedt
জগদীশ ৰ.03/28/2019 08:57
Congratulations
অনির্বাণ ঝ.03/27/2019 08:09
Best of luck
Amit T.03/26/2019 18:31
Common riyan... Best of luck
Dibanon H.03/26/2019 02:59
Games dekhao nam banao
Akassh S.03/25/2019 16:36
tui ki sedin ae chele tar kotha bolchili??
Sahil K.03/25/2019 13:00
All the best riyan bhai... Most kari ki aa na bhai.. So.. Assam ki name kami ki aa na hai.. Hamari assam soof ki duay hai aap ki shat...
Sahil K.03/25/2019 12:55
I laikd bhai so we people of assam are of you... Riyan parag.. Love you...
Masut R.03/25/2019 07:32
Thanks
Amit S.03/24/2019 15:27
I love this guy ..... My proud my Assam ...
Biswajit D.03/23/2019 20:29
He looks like mercus stoinis
Bishal K.03/23/2019 12:52
Congratulations best of luck
Dipankar D.03/23/2019 10:59
All your informations are so false. At first that lady is not his mother. Second his father is not alive as he got killed by terrorist as he was one of the leading & fearsome journalist of his era.