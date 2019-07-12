back

Meet Sundar Pichai: The Tech Whiz From Chennai

There was no computer in his life till he joined college. Today he heads the world’s most popular website. Who is he? 👨🏽‍💻

07/12/2019 4:57 AM
  • 1.4m
  • 342

279 comments

  • Rajashree S.
    10/31/2019 09:30

    Success man and God bless you

  • Ashwani K.
    09/20/2019 08:23

    Im proud of sir ur frm india

  • Rathin G.
    09/16/2019 03:53

    A combination of talent and humanity makes a man great.Inspiring for others.Hardwork,intelligence and bravery always lead to success.World proud of this man Mr Sundar Pichari.He became middle class family. The value of our creame India Government don’t realise. Brut India—to all good wishes and Congratulations.

  • Hema P.
    08/31/2019 15:18

    Very big salute to u !

  • Sharda S.
    08/29/2019 17:18

    Sunder Pichai you are great humane

  • Nil P.
    08/28/2019 01:06

    Google is not just a website

  • Lucky K.
    08/27/2019 11:48

    Great personality

  • Naranan R.
    08/25/2019 12:07

    Interesting and wonderful personality. Proud of you as an Indian.

  • Bankim G.
    08/25/2019 08:57

    India is proud of his talent, wonderful mind and personality.

  • Jaiya S.
    08/23/2019 16:50

    So proud of you sir.

  • Anirudh S.
    08/23/2019 13:44

    Stan lee😁

  • King R.
    08/16/2019 08:22

    Nice to know a small town boy made it big. Thru his grit and wisdom

  • Settai S.
    08/15/2019 05:41

    Madurai not in Chennai

  • Suresh K.
    08/15/2019 05:06

    Inspiring lot!

  • Mohammad H.
    08/14/2019 16:52

    He is a CEO of google . And he is a great successful man of whole .his name is sundar pichaii

  • Mahaboob M.
    08/14/2019 16:23

    Wow 😍😍😍

  • Amarendra P.
    08/14/2019 16:01

    Wow wonderful story salute you sir

  • Pranav P.
    08/14/2019 11:43

    Purvi Savla this was up

  • Depen S.
    08/14/2019 08:05

    Sundar pichai, legend

  • Vishal V.
    08/13/2019 17:14

    Google's CEO......Sunder pichai