back

Meet Swaroop Rawal, The Miss India Turned Teacher

You will probably remember her as an actress. But former Miss India Swaroop Rawal is one of the world’s top life skills trainers today. She is also in the running for the $1 million Global Teacher Prize. 📚🏅

03/18/2019 1:31 AM
  • 1.9m
  • 521

And even more

  1. Why Women Beat Men For Lathmar Holi In UP

  2. Meet Swaroop Rawal, The Miss India Turned Teacher

  3. Meet India’s Pinaka Rocket System

  4. Global Who’s Who At Ambani Wedding

  5. Young Blogger Appeals For Peace On The Borders

  6. PM Modi’s Stern Warning to Terror Outfits

390 comments

  • Geetika B.
    11/18/2019 05:43

    She is Paresh Rawal's Wife :-)

  • Regina K.
    09/13/2019 16:21

    Superb

  • Shashi G.
    09/11/2019 08:42

    Grt...

  • Ramesh M.
    08/28/2019 10:47

    Thanks

  • Santhi P.
    06/06/2019 18:06

    👍👌👏👏👏

  • Nalini K.
    05/16/2019 18:17

    Proud of u

  • Soneeka B.
    04/29/2019 02:12

    How do I contact you?

  • Soneeka B.
    04/27/2019 20:00

    Working on similar concept

  • Kenyir Z.
    04/17/2019 17:24

    🙏😍

  • Rajashree N.
    04/16/2019 04:03

    Hats off to u madam!!

  • Ekta T.
    04/15/2019 05:17

    I would love to be a teacher like u

  • Ekta T.
    04/15/2019 05:16

    Superb

  • Prabha V.
    04/13/2019 18:14

    💐💐💐

  • Krunal W.
    04/13/2019 07:49

    She is Paresh Rawal's wife.....!!!

  • Kanupriya M.
    04/13/2019 05:26

    True passion

  • Nipa C.
    04/11/2019 13:57

    True

  • Pushplata B.
    04/11/2019 08:43

    Excellent

  • Nilo S.
    04/10/2019 07:43

    strong women

  • Asha P.
    04/09/2019 20:45

    Wow.. Amazing.. Real Beauty ..

  • Indrani B.
    04/09/2019 18:39

    Some beauty pageant winners prove they are beauty with brains