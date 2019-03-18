back
Meet Swaroop Rawal, The Miss India Turned Teacher
You will probably remember her as an actress. But former Miss India Swaroop Rawal is one of the world’s top life skills trainers today. She is also in the running for the $1 million Global Teacher Prize. 📚🏅
03/18/2019 1:31 AM
390 comments
Geetika B.11/18/2019 05:43
She is Paresh Rawal's Wife :-)
Regina K.09/13/2019 16:21
Superb
Shashi G.09/11/2019 08:42
Grt...
Ramesh M.08/28/2019 10:47
Thanks
Santhi P.06/06/2019 18:06
👍👌👏👏👏
Nalini K.05/16/2019 18:17
Proud of u
Soneeka B.04/29/2019 02:12
How do I contact you?
Soneeka B.04/27/2019 20:00
Working on similar concept
Kenyir Z.04/17/2019 17:24
🙏😍
Rajashree N.04/16/2019 04:03
Hats off to u madam!!
Ekta T.04/15/2019 05:17
I would love to be a teacher like u
Ekta T.04/15/2019 05:16
Superb
Prabha V.04/13/2019 18:14
💐💐💐
Krunal W.04/13/2019 07:49
She is Paresh Rawal's wife.....!!!
Kanupriya M.04/13/2019 05:26
True passion
Nipa C.04/11/2019 13:57
True
Pushplata B.04/11/2019 08:43
Excellent
Nilo S.04/10/2019 07:43
strong women
Asha P.04/09/2019 20:45
Wow.. Amazing.. Real Beauty ..
Indrani B.04/09/2019 18:39
Some beauty pageant winners prove they are beauty with brains