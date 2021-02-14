back
Meet The 13-Year-Old Who Impressed MasterChef Australia Judges
Dev Mishra's Kitchen earned rave reviews from the judges for his first-ever meal on MasterChef Australia 2020. He spoke to Brut about his experience on the show and future plans.
14/02/2021 4:27 PM
- 31K
- 178
- 7
- 3:18
8 comments
Rajesh S.10 hours
Hello 👋 Good morning ☀️ sir
Poonam S.a day
Congratulations Dev
Kumar R.2 days
Wow, looking great, Dev
Aditya Singh2 days
Indians are always talante
Mangai T.2 days
Should host your own tv show Dev...
Abhrajyoti J.3 days
Looks yummmmmmmmmmy
Rajesh S.3 days
Ram Ram Sita Ram 🐏 Good morning ☀️❤️🙏
Brut India5 days
You can watch Dev's recipes here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lGPQBzZ5o4s&t=22s