back

Meet The 13-Year-Old Who Impressed MasterChef Australia Judges

Dev Mishra's Kitchen earned rave reviews from the judges for his first-ever meal on MasterChef Australia 2020. He spoke to Brut about his experience on the show and future plans.

14/02/2021 4:27 PM
  • 31K
  • 7

And even more

  1. 3:18

    Meet The 13-Year-Old Who Impressed MasterChef Australia Judges

  2. 4:41

    Is Your Honey Really Honey? Latest Revelations

  3. 4:38

    Now Open: Mumbai’s Five-Star Biryani Stall

  4. 3:07

    When People Stepped Up To Feed The Hungry

  5. 3:34

    This Techie Feeds 2,000 People Daily

  6. 3:19

    How Idlis Helped Geeta Jaiswal Survive The Pandemic

8 comments

  • Rajesh S.
    10 hours

    Hello 👋 Good morning ☀️ sir

  • Poonam S.
    a day

    Congratulations Dev

  • Kumar R.
    2 days

    Wow, looking great, Dev

  • Aditya Singh
    2 days

    Indians are always talante

  • Mangai T.
    2 days

    Should host your own tv show Dev...

  • Abhrajyoti J.
    3 days

    Looks yummmmmmmmmmy

  • Rajesh S.
    3 days

    Ram Ram Sita Ram 🐏 Good morning ☀️❤️🙏

  • Brut India
    5 days

    You can watch Dev's recipes here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lGPQBzZ5o4s&t=22s

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.