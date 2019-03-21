Meet The Dancers From Miracle On Wheels

These specially-abled people perform awe-inspiring dance steps around the world. ♿️💃✨
72 comments
Hulagapp N.04/25/2019 03:59
Super
Aravind S.04/25/2019 03:36
amazing performance
Priya D.04/24/2019 10:21
Nice
Anil K.04/24/2019 02:32
Super
Santosh R.04/22/2019 15:12
apka phone number dedo plz ek acha kaam hai
Srinidhi G.04/21/2019 16:41
Super
Chandru K.04/19/2019 12:37
Super sir
Kalesab N.04/18/2019 08:03
Super bhaya
Lokesh Y.04/18/2019 06:45
Super dance
Rajeev G.04/17/2019 17:08
Osem
Dharm K.04/17/2019 15:17
Super
Raja R.04/16/2019 05:59
Nice
Satish S.04/14/2019 16:49
I like super
Chaitri G.04/14/2019 08:22
Never saw something like this. I am awestruck
Prashant P.04/14/2019 02:53
Wonders Of Wheels (WOW)
Hema04/13/2019 19:37
Wow... Finally thank you for making this video... Yes it's really a Miracle On Wheels and I really appreciate the effort of the founder and the people whoever is working under this project And a big thanks to pioneer of Miracle on Wheels (if I am not wrong)
Geetanjali C.04/13/2019 15:31
real stars...
Vijendra K.04/13/2019 06:20
Really appreciate... You r Great Brother ... 🙏👌🙏👌🙏👏👏👏
Rashmi S.04/13/2019 02:53
It's awesome awesome and awesome
Nagendrahn N.04/13/2019 02:16
Wow