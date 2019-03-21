back

Meet The Dancers From Miracle On Wheels

These specially-abled people perform awe-inspiring dance steps around the world. ♿️💃✨

03/21/2019 11:31 AM
  • 356.8k
  • 113

72 comments

  • Hulagapp N.
    04/25/2019 03:59

    Super

  • Aravind S.
    04/25/2019 03:36

    amazing performance

  • Priya D.
    04/24/2019 10:21

    Nice

  • Anil K.
    04/24/2019 02:32

    Super

  • Santosh R.
    04/22/2019 15:12

    apka phone number dedo plz ek acha kaam hai

  • Srinidhi G.
    04/21/2019 16:41

    Super

  • Chandru K.
    04/19/2019 12:37

    Super sir

  • Kalesab N.
    04/18/2019 08:03

    Super bhaya

  • Lokesh Y.
    04/18/2019 06:45

    Super dance

  • Rajeev G.
    04/17/2019 17:08

    Osem

  • Dharm K.
    04/17/2019 15:17

    Super

  • Raja R.
    04/16/2019 05:59

    Nice

  • Satish S.
    04/14/2019 16:49

    I like super

  • Chaitri G.
    04/14/2019 08:22

    Never saw something like this. I am awestruck

  • Prashant P.
    04/14/2019 02:53

    Wonders Of Wheels (WOW)

  • Hema
    04/13/2019 19:37

    Wow... Finally thank you for making this video... Yes it's really a Miracle On Wheels and I really appreciate the effort of the founder and the people whoever is working under this project And a big thanks to pioneer of Miracle on Wheels (if I am not wrong)

  • Geetanjali C.
    04/13/2019 15:31

    real stars...

  • Vijendra K.
    04/13/2019 06:20

    Really appreciate... You r Great Brother ... 🙏👌🙏👌🙏👏👏👏

  • Rashmi S.
    04/13/2019 02:53

    It's awesome awesome and awesome

  • Nagendrahn N.
    04/13/2019 02:16

    Wow