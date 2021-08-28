back
Meet The Dancing Stars From Jharkhand
This brother-sister duo (Dancer Sanatan) from a small Jharkhand village is winning the internet, one dance at a time. 💃🏽🕺🏽
28/08/2021 5:27 AM
- 229.8K
- 3.8K
- 60
51 comments
Vijayalakshmi P.13 hours
Amazing
Irine F.2 days
Very talented keep it up
Christopher D.3 days
Talented siblings
Dipak R.3 days
God bless you
Swati V.3 days
Johar Jharkhand,🕺💃
Samu J.3 days
God bless them...very talented and lovely brother and sister..
Sandy S.3 days
Forgot where we met
Raj S.3 days
😍
Raj D.3 days
God bless them! Love their skills
Henry D.3 days
Good synchronized moves.
Puja D.4 days
Pragya Priyadarshini As a jharkhandis we should be proud of them❣
Maya S.4 days
Goodluck po
Shiv S.4 days
Good job bro
Adi M.4 days
Well done 👏 ✔ 👍
Chozom T.4 days
Best wishes!
Shweta S.4 days
Alate tu ab video uploaded maar bdkkkkkk 😡 dekh
Shahbaz4 days
dekh
Holing L.4 days
Great keep it up!!
Prema K.4 days
we gotta do this!