Meet The Dancing Stars From Jharkhand

This brother-sister duo (Dancer Sanatan) from a small Jharkhand village is winning the internet, one dance at a time. 💃🏽🕺🏽

28/08/2021 5:27 AM
  • 229.8K
  • 60

51 comments

  • Vijayalakshmi P.
    13 hours

    Amazing

  • Irine F.
    2 days

    Very talented keep it up

  • Irine F.
    2 days

  • Christopher D.
    3 days

    Talented siblings

  • Dipak R.
    3 days

    God bless you

  • Swati V.
    3 days

    Johar Jharkhand,🕺💃

  • Samu J.
    3 days

    God bless them...very talented and lovely brother and sister..

  • Sandy S.
    3 days

    Forgot where we met

  • Raj S.
    3 days

    😍

  • Raj D.
    3 days

    God bless them! Love their skills

  • Henry D.
    3 days

    Good synchronized moves.

  • Puja D.
    4 days

    Pragya Priyadarshini As a jharkhandis we should be proud of them❣

  • Maya S.
    4 days

    Goodluck po

  • Shiv S.
    4 days

    Good job bro

  • Adi M.
    4 days

    Well done 👏 ✔ 👍

  • Chozom T.
    4 days

    Best wishes!

  • Shweta S.
    4 days

    Alate tu ab video uploaded maar bdkkkkkk 😡 dekh

  • Shahbaz
    4 days

    dekh

  • Holing L.
    4 days

    Great keep it up!!

  • Prema K.
    4 days

    we gotta do this!