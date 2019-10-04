Meet The Dogfather

This techie gave up a life of luxury to lend his voice to India's strays. Thanks to @milaap for the footage! 🐕
478 comments
Prafful S.6 days
you should definitely watch this
Jamie G.12/02/2019 20:34
You selling do the TV shows
Sumitra C.11/30/2019 04:43
Hats off you brother 🙏 God bless you
Lindsay O.11/27/2019 01:35
Such A Wonderful Man x Thank You ❤️
Ceri W.11/26/2019 17:50
Just saying??🥺😉xx
Udhya P.11/22/2019 08:11
Your awesome.. ❤️
Sarita K.11/18/2019 17:07
Such a wonderful endeavour
Alexandra M.11/14/2019 12:45
Σαν εσένα . Ο Ινδός Τάκης 😊😊
Gail S.11/11/2019 10:25
I wish I could join you some day.
Rose D.11/05/2019 23:27
God Bless you
Meena M.11/03/2019 04:23
That's incredible
Ritu A.11/02/2019 07:49
Very welldone...great work god bless u.
Jeanette D.11/01/2019 17:41
You are a SUPER MAN ♥️💙♥️
Shiva R.10/31/2019 15:33
Hates off to you sir
Jayshree V.10/31/2019 14:28
People say angels come in all shapes and forms. I have seen one today in the form of you. I just wanted to say how thankful I am to you and your team that you are doing something for beings who cannot express themselves via words that I'm not able to do.
Sachin Z.10/31/2019 05:49
Great job sir
D S.10/29/2019 14:08
Great work
Neetisha S.10/29/2019 03:24
😢
Rake R.10/26/2019 14:55
Lub u ♥️😻😍
Manoj K.10/26/2019 14:13
God bless you brother