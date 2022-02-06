back

Meet The Drone-Acharyas Of Beating Retreat Fame

"When the joint secretary called, we asked for proof." Brut spoke to the co-founders of the startup who flew 1,000 drones on Beating Retreat, impressing the PM no less.

06/02/2022 1:27 PM
  • 36.3K
  • 7

Portraits

  1. 2:44

    Inspiring Story of A Restaurant Run By Kids

  2. 2:30

    When SRK Offered Dua At Lata Mangeshkar's Funeral

  3. 2:42

    Sanjay Singh Calls Out President’s Speech

  4. 1:26

    Man Falls On Railway Tracks While Looking At Phone

  5. 5:39

    How Your HR Works From Home

  6. 3:04

    The Woman Behind “Press 1 For English”

6 comments

  • Yasar A.
    a day

    Already done in China... Make something INDIAN... Indian ideas...

  • Rajasri S.
    2 days

    Proud of you

  • Aditi T.
    2 days

    You are students. Be careful. Your kind is usually number one on this government’s hit list.

  • Brut India
    3 days

    This group of students managed to impress NASA, here's why: https://fb.watch/aYQu0E4UfN/

  • Ranjeet K.
    3 days

    Nice to see the contribution of Anuj Burnwal

  • Sahil C.
    3 days

    Are the drones made in India ?

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.