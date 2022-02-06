back
Meet The Drone-Acharyas Of Beating Retreat Fame
"When the joint secretary called, we asked for proof." Brut spoke to the co-founders of the startup who flew 1,000 drones on Beating Retreat, impressing the PM no less.
06/02/2022 1:27 PM
6 comments
Yasar A.a day
Already done in China... Make something INDIAN... Indian ideas...
Rajasri S.2 days
Proud of you
Aditi T.2 days
You are students. Be careful. Your kind is usually number one on this government’s hit list.
Brut India3 days
This group of students managed to impress NASA, here's why: https://fb.watch/aYQu0E4UfN/
Ranjeet K.3 days
Nice to see the contribution of Anuj Burnwal
Sahil C.3 days
Are the drones made in India ?