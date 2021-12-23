back
Meet The Girl Who Climbed Mount Everest At 16
Was she too young to climb the world’s highest mountain? Probably. Did she do it anyway? Yes! This is Shivangi Pathak’s ‘Story of Himmat’. #ThodiHimmatThodaIodex #DontStopYourselfStopThePain This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
23/12/2021 3:27 AM
24 comments
Nayana B.03/01/2022 15:50
🇮🇳
M S.03/01/2022 02:13
Rite very rite 👌👌💪💪💪
Shantanu B.31/12/2021 11:58
Pornita R.31/12/2021 11:54
Very proud of her.Would want to know more about how she got the sponsorship to fund her climb.That will help us more to achieve the same dream we have.
Akshay G.31/12/2021 08:32
aur tu 10th mein hand cricket khel raha tha 😂
Arpan D.29/12/2021 08:13
you can get the climbing permit for $11000 and then you can follow your passion : D
अजय य.27/12/2021 17:38
बहुत ही मुस्किल काम है 🙏👍
Diptanaya G.27/12/2021 14:50
16yrs 🥺
Saurabh G.27/12/2021 14:26
Carry.Iodex 😂
தமீம் அ.26/12/2021 13:13
Chandan D.26/12/2021 07:24
Pursuing Useless unproductive work. Such dreams makes u only Happy and not relevant for society or mankind. Do not cherish as if u have achieved something great.
Seyieseto K.26/12/2021 07:07
She ain't young She got supportive people all around her Think about it My parents would never send me out somewhere like that when i am 14 Not that they don't support but they scared of things that might happen See
Sanjay G.25/12/2021 18:14
Shivangi you have money to do but I have don't money to do life Main Paisa ho toh sab kuch ho sakta hai bas support ho na chaiye so aap k paas paisa hai isliye aap mountain Everest pe Gaye warna toh aap kuch nahi ho kabhi garib ho try kar k dekhau hami v mouka milna chaiye uuss k baad dekh na hum kya hai mc bc
Sunzy T.25/12/2021 17:34
What a brave woman 💪💪💪... Such an inspiration especially for young girls with the same daring passion and also breaking the gender barrier... But on the negative side,like,many people who had the same passion whether a man or woman ended up their life in tragedy and their bones are still out there buried in the deep snow without any possibilities of recovering their remains ever again and losing their life had the combination of both bad luck and not well trained. So I request all those Young and Energetic kids out there with the same passion to please train well and prepare yourself for your aim and not end up your life in tragedy but rather be successful like this brave woman..
Chow K.25/12/2021 15:08
Me to went to climb Mt Everest mountain i love it...
Arun S.25/12/2021 06:37
🌸🌸
Ankita P.24/12/2021 06:00
salute inspiration for all.best luck many more years ahead.
Kamal G.24/12/2021 03:15
Super star
KD R.23/12/2021 13:11
Great salute to you Shivangi. Motivational for all. Love n great respect for you. God bless you🙏
Sahil S.23/12/2021 12:48
I proud of my sister 👍👍👍