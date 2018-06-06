Meet The Hero At The Forefront Of Battling Nipah Virus

Brut India spoke to Dr Govindakarnavar Arunkumar, the doctor who first detected the Nipah outbreak in India.
85 comments
Misha S.06/13/2018 08:34
sir I found your doppelganger
Ansar Y.06/13/2018 05:12
Thank you doctor ,u have done excellent job .
Chirayata B.06/13/2018 03:12
:)
Shally P.06/13/2018 01:49
Ashutosh Bhalla
Sreenath06/12/2018 18:21
God bless him & his future endeavours and kindness <3
Ankit S.06/12/2018 18:03
Good job...good work by Kerala and central government
Sharanya P.06/12/2018 05:13
U did a great job sir🙋
Nidhi A.06/12/2018 04:59
We have to give equal credit to the doctors of baby memorial hospital Kerala who guessed the disease could have been nipah, and the suspicion is purely based on clinical symptoms and signs, and the best part is they diagnosed it from the very second patient, even though we haven't had a single case before in Kerala
Kannan F.06/12/2018 04:21
Royal salutations to you sir...
Kiran V.06/12/2018 01:28
Hats off to u sir
Neil S.06/11/2018 20:20
Brut, stay like this, we need a page with such posts, something that isn't all about the sick politics of this country! ❤
Jijo J.06/11/2018 17:47
💐
Rocky K.06/11/2018 15:38
Hats off to you Dr Arunkumar,may God bless you n ur team.
Shaily D.06/11/2018 15:32
Bhavi Ramsu
Nischal C.06/11/2018 15:13
Hi . 😂
Gurmeen K.06/11/2018 09:24
i was talking about this viral outbreak here
Lokesh S.06/11/2018 07:11
Rajat
Debmallya S.06/11/2018 06:14
..tui o hobi eram bhai .asirbad dilam
Tariq S.06/11/2018 05:05
H C Verma
Debojyoti P.06/11/2018 04:36
Hats off Sir