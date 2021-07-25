back
Meet The Man Who Creates Blockbuster Sound Effects
From the creak of an old door to the thump-thump of footsteps… Do you know how most sounds in your favourite movies are produced? 😲🤫
25/07/2021 2:57 PM
- 259.9K
- 1.6K
- 28
20 comments
Hareza B.a day
Wow!! Amazing, great job. Salut to him.
Leena B.a day
Wow!! Amazing, salute to him
Rangan A.2 days
Hatsoff friend ❤️❤️
Sony S.3 days
Behind the scenes. Great job
Ritika S.3 days
WoW
Dev D.3 days
Amazing
Mitchelle P.3 days
I have heard this term FOLEY ARTIST for the first time. Its spectacular n unimaginable talent. True talented artists like this go unseen....their hardwrk shud be appreciated thru recognition n awards.
Um H.3 days
Thanks for sharing
Abdullah K.4 days
These artist should be nominated too for awards.
Sana R.4 days
Sudipto B.4 days
watch a Bengali movie Shabdo....https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3uZjQIQ2znc&t=22s
Farha M.4 days
True hero Lot of hardwork indeed He should be awarded rather than artificial heroes
Doel M.4 days
Very interesting demonstration of sound creation. Sound absolutely authentic and amazing. A lot of hard work and time spent to create and build this business and sound studio. Wish you all the best for your new endeavor to teach this very creative art. All the best
Ahamed S.4 days
Kabhi khabi to aisa lagta hai ki apun ich bhagvan hai....🤣🤣🤣
Krishna D.4 days
The Real Sound Hero behind the curtain ❤️❤️ Salute to him 👍👍
Rajesh S.4 days
Hi
Kanchan M.4 days
🎉
नागा स.4 days
Dani M.4 days
