back

Meet the Master of the Rubik’s Cube

He solved nine Rubik’s Cubes underwater! 👏

05/30/2019 9:30 AM
  • 427.1k
  • 69

51 comments

  • Anil C.
    06/26/2019 11:55

    Super

  • Roshni S.
    06/26/2019 11:29

    Amazing

  • Chirag J.
    06/24/2019 13:49

    Great job

  • Jignesh B.
    06/23/2019 16:41

    Hindi Nahi aati Kya

  • Yuvanamuthu
    06/21/2019 19:06

    Amazing brother

  • Pavan K.
    06/20/2019 07:51

    Amazing

  • Sooraj R.
    06/18/2019 19:37

    get ready 😄😄

  • Kalpana B.
    06/16/2019 02:20

    Wow👏👏👏👏very nice 👌👌👌👌

  • FaHad
    06/15/2019 14:38

    try panran nu sethuratha😁

  • Ananthu V.
    06/15/2019 06:43

    and here i am 20 and still doing nothing and commenting on posts😂e 😂

  • Ankit K.
    06/12/2019 20:01

    challenge accepted???

  • Ranjite H.
    06/09/2019 11:44

    Ok

  • Vishal T.
    06/03/2019 12:20

    He is 20 and i m also 20 holy shit but doesnot look same aged😂😂😂

  • Brut India
    06/03/2019 06:00

    At a Rubik’s Cube camp, enthusiasts talk about why the puzzle has stood the test of time: https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/with-camps-and-workshops-popping-up-in-thiruvananthapuram-rubiks-cube-is-attracting-more-solution-seekers/article27134613.ece

  • Vibhuti V.
    06/02/2019 04:40

    You'll succeed in something like this. 😜

  • TeJash S.
    06/01/2019 02:14

    dekh, tere layak hai ye game....

  • Joy S.
    05/31/2019 20:11

    Good Video Sir .

  • Maqsood P.
    05/31/2019 17:26

    next level !

  • Jay A.
    05/31/2019 13:07

    🤗

  • Sonali D.
    05/31/2019 11:37

    As far as i know these are rubik's pyramid not rubik's cube