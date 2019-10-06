back

Meet The Moonglet: The Vegetarian Omelette

Say hello to the omelette without the egg. 🍳

10/06/2019 10:57 AM
156 comments

  • Akash S.
    11/23/2019 13:21

    Veg Omelette

  • Basu T.
    11/23/2019 08:56

    tumhre liye....

  • Parth V.
    11/23/2019 04:53

    ye kya chal raha hai

  • লর্ড ভ.
    11/22/2019 07:42

    chutiya kata ja raha hai

  • Arpan M.
    11/22/2019 05:33

    For a sec i was like wow gotta try it sometime, after a few min its a fucking chilaa man lol

  • Sumanth M.
    11/22/2019 02:56

    ji🤷🏼‍♂️

  • Niharika M.
    11/21/2019 11:55

    veg बिरियानी के बाद ये दूसरा धोखा

  • Boy A.
    11/20/2019 16:10

    Bariya

  • Rohan K.
    11/20/2019 08:59

    Every dish world famous really 😒 fakne ki bi had hai

  • Sunil
    11/19/2019 11:40

    Mai omelette khaunga.....

  • Jayasri J.
    11/19/2019 10:59

    This is pesarattu

  • Sanway G.
    11/18/2019 07:09

    vai specially tor jonno. Khete darun hbe asha korchi. Dudh er sadh gholei mitiye ne.

  • Preethi A.
    11/13/2019 11:44

    This recipe is called pesarattu in telugu

  • Sharib T.
    11/12/2019 19:28

    This is chilla, and compared to egg omlette, it tastes like crap. Another wannabe veg biriyani

  • Mansi G.
    11/12/2019 07:25

    Another video of Brut not doing any research before publishing the video. This dish has been long existent among vegetarian families. No way this has been "invented" by this man.

  • Shilpita N.
    11/11/2019 03:31

    Mg muga pitha ku moonglet kahuchanti 😂

  • Ideal D.
    11/10/2019 10:04

    Bro what is the benefit of eating omelette without egg

  • Sushma S.
    11/07/2019 03:17

    ....

  • Sweta S.
    11/06/2019 03:00

    Without egg it is not omelette

  • Weeqy T.
    11/04/2019 19:55

    Jhandoooo omlete