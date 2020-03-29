back

Meet The Moustache Man Of India

Girdhar Vyas’s 32ft moustache has made him a local celebrity. But do you know its drawback?🧔

03/29/2020 4:57 AM
  • 82.2k
  • 9

7 comments

  • Narayani K.
    03/30/2020 16:58

    :D

  • Brut India
    03/30/2020 05:09

    Meet the girl with the world's longest hair: https://gulfnews.com/photos/news/india-meet-the-girl-with-the-worlds-longest-hair-1.1579517100027?slide=2

  • Afzal A.
    03/30/2020 03:24

    🤔Who eats icecream without spoon ???

  • Tony S.
    03/29/2020 15:53

    We have a picture with Girdgar Vyas 😍

  • Nathaniel H.
    03/29/2020 05:47

    Congratulations uncleji!!

  • Rishika P.
    03/29/2020 05:18

    aim for this

  • M.a. R.
    03/29/2020 05:15

    He can use in place of 3 layer mask....