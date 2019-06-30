Meet The Musicians Behind The Desi Hip Hop Scene

Who is responsible for the rise of hiphop in India?
281 comments
Himadri C.08/01/2019 09:53
Drugs!
Sam M.08/01/2019 07:46
HipHop is much more than just rapping/mcing
Balram T.08/01/2019 06:01
Ppl who mentioning emiway, "Janta Maaf Nahi Karegi!"
तरुण भ.08/01/2019 05:12
I've been listening Hip Hop since 2006 when Bohemia Launched his second studio Album .... These boys just introduced it in Bollywood.. Bohemia introduced us to a new genre of music in our own language. But he didn't want to be a Bolly Artist so these Bollywood pricks don't know him .. Just listion the Title Music Of CCTC Movie
Guri K.07/31/2019 16:03
Imagine desihiphop And Never mention BOHEMIA...?? JOKE 😅
Mani S.07/31/2019 14:54
Admit it or not but it is who actually opened to doors of Bollywood for a lot of hip hop artists and rappers...He is the one to bring hip hop scene in mainstream...Yes he definitely is not a pure Rapper but he has his own way of rapping which is quite unorthodox and isn't like the pure rappers... Currently we have amazing rappers like Raftaar, Divine,Naezy in mainstream...if honey Singh wouldn't have brought that revolution than we may not have got so much of hip hop artists
Abhijeet T.07/31/2019 14:50
BOHEMIA
Harsh B.07/31/2019 12:20
BOHEMIA Rap god ❤
Pranav P.07/31/2019 08:52
Michael M sailo is lit 🔥🔥🔥
Deven A.07/31/2019 08:45
Social Injustice and Rage is responsible for the rise of Hip Hop in India, anywhere...
Gautam K.07/31/2019 06:39
Ye gali ki barat nhi...tumlogo ka koi aukat ni... Is jang main
Kishor .07/30/2019 14:39
Divine
Mayank S.07/30/2019 10:18
Why is the hip hop revolution is only for rappers why not dancers too.....?????
Samarthya S.07/30/2019 10:13
Bohemia
Ritik C.07/30/2019 06:10
Jab tu nana munna ammi k apne chdar m tha maine phla apna murder dkha @vivianakadivine
Bhupesh M.07/30/2019 06:08
No story about Bohemia the Punjabi rapper ? He is the first one to bring Desi Hip-hop in India, before Divine and Neazy.
Abhijeet K.07/30/2019 05:37
Why Varun Dhawan a part of this interview? Giving all credits to Ranveer Singh instead of Rappers themselves to pull it up, it's mere belittling of their struggles. Horrendous video..🧐
Su B.07/30/2019 05:24
Jo v ho HONEY SINGH k waje se chal raha hai sav
Raven K.07/30/2019 03:45
India tried to copy American rappers they think they can become like American rappers which can never be possible
King C.07/29/2019 17:37
Divine ❤️