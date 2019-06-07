back

Meet The Original Super 30 Hero

Hrithik Roshan is playing him on the big screen. But Anand Kumar’s life story is more than just about the Super 30 acclaim.

06/07/2019 11:00 AM
628 comments

  • Iqra W.
    09/15/2019 14:14

    highly recommend! Must watch

  • Sunandan A.
    08/03/2019 22:48

    Salute Sir...A Man of Strong will and Dedication

  • Taranpreet K.
    07/31/2019 05:55

    Wow

  • Aparna P.
    07/30/2019 16:11

    One day hritik roshan will get padmashri for acting but not Anand kumar..Bitter truth in India

  • SP M.
    07/30/2019 03:34

    Excellent idea

  • Sonu B.
    07/24/2019 19:21

    Real life story must be taken more often in Bollywood than simply dancing n singing repetitive love stories 😉

  • Ami S.
    07/24/2019 16:37

    Saw the movie very inspiring these people deserve more recognition than cricketers and movie stars

  • Bosco G.
    07/24/2019 15:58

    Salute you Sir

  • Sumaiya T.
    07/24/2019 00:31

    Hritik se assa to kumar dikhrehe hy.kitna ganda makeup siiii.

  • Sajida I.
    07/22/2019 12:27

    God bless teachers like this man.. unselfish and true education..that’s why it is so successful

  • Monoj S.
    07/21/2019 17:42

    One word ...salute!

  • Saiush K.
    07/21/2019 05:41

    Super film. Salute to Sir Anand Kumar & the whole team for making the film a super success

  • Raul Z.
    07/20/2019 16:46

    Hats off to Mr Anand Sir

  • Saba
    07/20/2019 05:20

    A living model of dedicated teacher

  • Abhishek B.
    07/20/2019 02:27

    These are REAL HEROES..No Khans and Bachchans can ever compare to the dust under their feat when they walk..Truly inspiring!!

  • Jaikala G.
    07/19/2019 16:03

    I was to undergo free coaching under late Tantri Sir near RPD cross, Belagavi in 1985..but phobia of coaches which I didn't show prevented me from attending or I would have topped in entrance..in PUSc exam itself I wrote only answers without solving stepwise as momentarily it vanished from my mind the stepwise method..examiner would have thought I copied the answers which is not so .During entrance exams , I sat solving stepwise n couldn't complete the paper though I knew everything. Right, adept n right n perfect action at the right , appropriate time is important

  • Ashu R.
    07/18/2019 22:50

    Salute to you 👌

  • Noorain Z.
    07/17/2019 14:50

    ma see this

  • Eswaramma B.
    07/17/2019 13:31

    Anad sir is a real hero waiting for this movie

  • Ambuj K.
    07/16/2019 04:13

    Isi tarah ek teacher satna me hai Alok Singh physics