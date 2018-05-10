Meet The People Who Enforce Mumbai’s Plastic Ban

The fine is excessive. First move to ensure industry stop making it. The concept of recycling to be initiated. Strictly ban is not advisable, there should be some exception to it.
Saikat P.07/28/2019 08:42
The fine is excessive. First move to ensure industry stop making it. The concept of recycling to be initiated. Strictly ban is not advisable, there should be some exception to it.
Praveen T.07/27/2019 10:17
Totally disagree with penalty... Why poor people will pay penalty can't government find the source the shut the manufacturing plants...
Vaswani A.07/24/2019 01:06
It's good way of eradication of plastic from the society. Mostly a major cause of flooding.
Conny R.07/14/2019 02:01
Why no crew for roads Using Plastic is illegal But using broken roads even after paying taxes is legal
Rajan V.07/04/2019 03:05
Everything in combat is impossible
Karthik E.06/04/2019 18:03
Agree plastics are banned. Start your jobs from the plastic manufacturing Organisations which are owned big business man not from the retailers small shops...... If really wanted to penalize, start it from More, Reliance, All Marts who do business in Millions Not on Small petty shops. Why the licenses are issued for plastic factories? Seize the Companies not the petty shops. To control Plastic Stop it at Factory Made. These all are eye way dramas.....
Shamsuddin A.05/25/2019 07:08
Amreen S.05/24/2019 20:13
Instead of banning plastic bags ....stop manufacturing d same...fine d company who manufactures........
Mitesh P.05/23/2019 17:24
Good work but also band the snack packet .
Bhakti G.05/22/2019 18:38
Excellent 👍👍👍👍👍👍 please banned plastic
Sajid A.05/22/2019 18:13
Excellent initiative
Najeeb M.05/22/2019 10:50
👍🏾 good job
Vinod P.05/18/2019 15:38
Plastic is being used openly in Mumbai....
Abdul W.05/18/2019 10:25
Bas garinbo ko hi pareshaan karegi municipal, gaand me dum hai to badi company ko fine maaro
Anish S.04/27/2019 15:40
Instead going to local shops and imposing fine for use of one time use plastic material ..why don't u ban manufacturing such materials...why troubleing these local vendors and imposing fine on them ......it's sheer waste
Shamji R.03/26/2019 04:57
Consumers should carry their own bags like in old times to buy commodities to avoid plastic carry bags.In western countries recyclable paper bags are given in super markets,malls.However there is no alternatives for packing shaving creams,tooth pastes,oils,and liquid material except plastic.Plastic by itself is not harmful but irresponsible disposal and littering of plastic bags causes environment damage.People should find a way to dispose plastic by themselves in their homes and should be prohibited to litter as they like in public.
Antony S.03/25/2019 04:56
Hope that won't be a show off....
Abood M.03/23/2019 09:01
The government allows it to be made then changes their mind, but then penalizes the people (its always the peoples fault)
Abhimanyu G.03/11/2019 14:14
instead of giving free salary to this waste people govt should invest in plastic recycle plants in all states
Pratik V.03/10/2019 20:32
Why they dont ban lays, kurkure and other plastic packaging... They not going to ban those as they are big companies...