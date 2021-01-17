back
Meet The Postman Who Trekked 15 Km Everyday To Deliver Mail
“People rejoice if it's good news. They remain silent if it's bad.” 30 years, not a single off… D Sivan trekked through the hilly terrain of Coonoor for 15 km every day to ensure people got their letters on time. Thanks to Shola Films for the footage!
17/01/2021 6:57 AM
60 comments
Parveen A.8 hours
Salute to pious n great heart.
Bharat K.10 hours
You have to be a new kinda low to show good men like these to change people's opinion of your handle
Arthur F.12 hours
🙏
Rahul D.16 hours
Should have bought a bicycle 🚲
Srikanth R.18 hours
Superb job sir
Ruby A.20 hours
Salute to Postman loyalty and responsibility towards his job.
Kavida K.a day
Thank you 😊 for his hard work 😍
Pratima B.a day
Salute to you Sir.🙏
Vikuto W.a day
Felt so pour, enlighten ,this is .
Shankar H.a day
Sir u have done great job to be honoured
Sreelatha R.a day
Wonderful human Being!
Ashley V.2 days
These are the people who should receive Bharat Ratna award
Vani A.2 days
God bless him for his wonderful service.
Gyanen K.2 days
This is why it's not easy to be a good person. Most of the time, there won't be people to clap n praise u on. But u just keep doing it bcoz u know it's the right thing to do. RESPECT!
John N.2 days
Its a deep sadden story . But Govt. Pay is still less than daily wagers.
Sanjay N.2 days
Great job we salute you uncle. God bless you
Darshana N.2 days
Remember old day but still he doing Great job..
Marlene G.2 days
God bless you sir.
Arshad H.3 days
Indian post should give him the highest award.
Imran A.3 days
Salute