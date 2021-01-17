back

Meet The Postman Who Trekked 15 Km Everyday To Deliver Mail

“People rejoice if it's good news. They remain silent if it's bad.” 30 years, not a single off… D Sivan trekked through the hilly terrain of Coonoor for 15 km every day to ensure people got their letters on time. Thanks to Shola Films for the footage!

17/01/2021 6:57 AM
60 comments

  • Parveen A.
    8 hours

    Salute to pious n great heart.

  • Bharat K.
    10 hours

    You have to be a new kinda low to show good men like these to change people's opinion of your handle

  • Arthur F.
    12 hours

    🙏

  • Rahul D.
    16 hours

    Should have bought a bicycle 🚲

  • Srikanth R.
    18 hours

    Superb job sir

  • Ruby A.
    20 hours

    Salute to Postman loyalty and responsibility towards his job.

  • Kavida K.
    a day

    Thank you 😊 for his hard work 😍

  • Pratima B.
    a day

    Salute to you Sir.🙏

  • Vikuto W.
    a day

    Felt so pour, enlighten ,this is .

  • Shankar H.
    a day

    Sir u have done great job to be honoured

  • Sreelatha R.
    a day

    Wonderful human Being!

  • Ashley V.
    2 days

    These are the people who should receive Bharat Ratna award

  • Vani A.
    2 days

    God bless him for his wonderful service.

  • Gyanen K.
    2 days

    This is why it's not easy to be a good person. Most of the time, there won't be people to clap n praise u on. But u just keep doing it bcoz u know it's the right thing to do. RESPECT!

  • John N.
    2 days

    Its a deep sadden story . But Govt. Pay is still less than daily wagers.

  • Sanjay N.
    2 days

    Great job we salute you uncle. God bless you

  • Darshana N.
    2 days

    Remember old day but still he doing Great job..

  • Marlene G.
    2 days

    God bless you sir.

  • Arshad H.
    3 days

    Indian post should give him the highest award.

  • Imran A.
    3 days

    Salute

