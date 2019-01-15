back

Meet the Purristas At This Cat Café

People get their pick of the litter when adopting from India's first cat café. 😻🐾

01/15/2019 4:02 AM
  • 86.9k
  • 55

31 comments

  • Anwesha M.
    01/19/2019 10:28

    dekh❤️

  • Utsab B.
    01/19/2019 08:46

    You know where to grab a quick bite next time you're in Mumbai,

  • Nisha G.
    01/18/2019 16:08

    Jasleen gill

  • Rishi M.
    01/17/2019 05:28

    Been to Cat Cafe Studio couple of times, it’s a place filled with bliss 🐾

  • Anshul K.
    01/17/2019 04:44

    😬

  • Parul B.
    01/16/2019 19:12

    HEAVEN 😻

  • Vedant R.
    01/16/2019 08:09

    😍😍

  • Sejal P.
    01/15/2019 23:41

    thanks for sharing this :) guess what? my love for cats and and my pimple on my right cheek are he only constant still. Cheers

  • Rohit S.
    01/15/2019 18:42

    Mewoooooooo

  • Brut India
    01/15/2019 17:18

    Learn more about Cat Café Studio here: https://www.catcafestudio.com/

  • Rashmi A.
    01/15/2019 16:50

    are you excited!!!!!!

  • Sohaib J.
    01/15/2019 15:18

    Gotta go to bombay

  • Ishana M.
    01/15/2019 15:10

    one more reason to come back to Mumbai? 😻

  • Tejas D.
    01/15/2019 13:40

    ....here is another onee...😋😋😋😘😘

  • Monika G.
    01/15/2019 13:21

    Address please

  • Monika G.
    01/15/2019 13:21

    Where is this cafe?

  • Adv K.
    01/15/2019 11:58

    chal jate hai

  • Srishti S.
    01/15/2019 11:37

    ,

  • Vaishnavi B.
    01/15/2019 11:33

    Ginu do good to an animal & it's grateful to u for life! But do same good to human & den c how it backfires!! Try urself. Humans r most ungrateful sickos.

  • Indu M.
    01/15/2019 08:48

    Where is this cafe ? I would like to visit 😇