Meet the Purristas At This Cat Café

People get their pick of the litter when adopting from India's first cat café. 😻🐾
31 comments
Anwesha M.01/19/2019 10:28
dekh❤️
Utsab B.01/19/2019 08:46
You know where to grab a quick bite next time you're in Mumbai,
Nisha G.01/18/2019 16:08
Jasleen gill
Rishi M.01/17/2019 05:28
Been to Cat Cafe Studio couple of times, it’s a place filled with bliss 🐾
Anshul K.01/17/2019 04:44
😬
Parul B.01/16/2019 19:12
HEAVEN 😻
Vedant R.01/16/2019 08:09
😍😍
Sejal P.01/15/2019 23:41
thanks for sharing this :) guess what? my love for cats and and my pimple on my right cheek are he only constant still. Cheers
Rohit S.01/15/2019 18:42
Mewoooooooo
Brut India01/15/2019 17:18
Learn more about Cat Café Studio here: https://www.catcafestudio.com/
Rashmi A.01/15/2019 16:50
are you excited!!!!!!
Sohaib J.01/15/2019 15:18
Gotta go to bombay
Ishana M.01/15/2019 15:10
one more reason to come back to Mumbai? 😻
Tejas D.01/15/2019 13:40
....here is another onee...😋😋😋😘😘
Monika G.01/15/2019 13:21
Address please
Monika G.01/15/2019 13:21
Where is this cafe?
Adv K.01/15/2019 11:58
chal jate hai
Srishti S.01/15/2019 11:37
,
Vaishnavi B.01/15/2019 11:33
Ginu do good to an animal & it's grateful to u for life! But do same good to human & den c how it backfires!! Try urself. Humans r most ungrateful sickos.
Indu M.01/15/2019 08:48
Where is this cafe ? I would like to visit 😇