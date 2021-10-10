back
Meet The World's Shortest Competitive Bodybuilder
He couldn't join the Indian Army but still wanted to make India proud. Meet Pratik Mohite, Guinness World Record holder for the shortest competitive bodybuilder...🏋🏽
10/10/2021 2:57 PM
28 comments
Avtaar S.2 hours
Great👍😊 keep it up👍
Khushboo K.13 hours
🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 God Bless You
Lakshmi P.a day
Best wishes
De P.a day
👍👏👏👏
Anita B.a day
❤❤
Varun K.2 days
God Bless You
Sreepada R.2 days
Wow.. Congratulations.. You are the inspiration to lot of others.. Be blessed keep rocking..
Fasiu J.2 days
Inspirational indeed!
Khôi H.2 days
never skip leg day . . . This is a joke, he's very inspiring
Hafiz F.2 days
apni khair manaa
Mahaveer S.3 days
फार छान,दादा 👍👍👍
Dr-Aziz U.3 days
Very nice , keep your moral high and also ours , you are doing the best ... Respect from neigbour country 🇵🇰🇵🇰
Kalyani S.3 days
Mallum F.3 days
Yash V.3 days
Amazing what sheer will and grit can make a person do, more power to him bro
AJ A.3 days
He fought through it and can help others like him and a big motivation tot hise whi get bulied
Praveen N.4 days
Salute man.
Hervé F.4 days
A strong man. Respect for his determination. May he stays strong and blessed
Sudhir A.4 days
🙏
Parthasarathi D.4 days
I can bet the 3 people who left a haha react would never understand what effort means !