Meet The World's Shortest Competitive Bodybuilder

He couldn't join the Indian Army but still wanted to make India proud. Meet Pratik Mohite, Guinness World Record holder for the shortest competitive bodybuilder...🏋🏽

10/10/2021 2:57 PM
  • 55.7K
  • 36

Changing India

28 comments

  • Avtaar S.
    2 hours

    Great👍😊 keep it up👍

  • Khushboo K.
    13 hours

    🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 God Bless You

  • Lakshmi P.
    a day

    Best wishes

  • De P.
    a day

    👍👏👏👏

  • Anita B.
    a day

    ❤❤

  • Varun K.
    2 days

    God Bless You

  • Sreepada R.
    2 days

    Wow.. Congratulations.. You are the inspiration to lot of others.. Be blessed keep rocking..

  • Fasiu J.
    2 days

    Inspirational indeed!

  • Khôi H.
    2 days

    never skip leg day . . . This is a joke, he's very inspiring

  • Hafiz F.
    2 days

    apni khair manaa

  • Mahaveer S.
    3 days

    फार छान,दादा 👍👍👍

  • Dr-Aziz U.
    3 days

    Very nice , keep your moral high and also ours , you are doing the best ... Respect from neigbour country 🇵🇰🇵🇰

  • Kalyani S.
    3 days

  • Mallum F.
    3 days

  • Yash V.
    3 days

    Amazing what sheer will and grit can make a person do, more power to him bro

  • AJ A.
    3 days

    He fought through it and can help others like him and a big motivation tot hise whi get bulied

  • Praveen N.
    4 days

    Salute man.

  • Hervé F.
    4 days

    A strong man. Respect for his determination. May he stays strong and blessed

  • Sudhir A.
    4 days

    🙏

  • Parthasarathi D.
    4 days

    I can bet the 3 people who left a haha react would never understand what effort means !

