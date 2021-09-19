back

Meet Yohani

Netizens are hooked to the Sinhala song “Manike Mage Hithe”. But who is the voice behind the viral hit? 🎤👀 Yohani

19/09/2021 4:27 PM
  • 698.4K
  • 362

271 comments

  • V D.
    3 hours

    Short hair not good.. But your hair style in Manike clip. Just wow.. Amazing 💕💕💕💕

  • Gita L.
    3 hours

    God bless you dear with lots of prosperity in your future

  • Nipuni B.
    4 hours

    ❤❤❤🥰

  • Arush K.
    5 hours

    https://youtu.be/tgvDnJpFgo8

  • Virajini B.
    5 hours

    ❤️

  • Mudassar B.
    6 hours

    Your voice amazing

  • Samith G.
    7 hours

    🇱🇰

  • Bhaswati K.
    7 hours

    Idk y but I don't like this song

  • Mitali B.
    9 hours

    this is the girl who sang that song.

  • Sharmii S.
    10 hours

    When yohani was singing the mage hite song with the mic it was good but when she played with the guitar it was more amazing and I actually loved her voice and her hobbie frm childhood to now ❤♥

  • Islam N.
    11 hours

    Keep creating more ✌🏻🎊😍

  • Pramodha D.
    12 hours

    Go Girl, you made Sri Lanka already proud. Love that cover song very much. Have seen your mash up songs too. Love the Rap parts. I believe your voice really blends with rapping, carry on what you are doing. You have a bright future!! 💐💐👏🏻👏🏻❤️❤️👍🏼👍🏼

  • Sushmitaghosh D.
    15 hours

    You are too cute

  • Thilini D.
    16 hours

    තව පරක්කු උනොත් සොරි තමයි broh 🌞

  • Akondeep B.
    18 hours

    Great voice bcome Million people fall in love with dis biggest viral song to the fans world...😍😍 its should goes the awards for dis singers best song on...

  • Rakesh A.
    21 hours

    cringy song ......

  • Md J.
    a day

    I want to talk with u Yohani

  • Medousha B.
    a day

    this song is one of the top hits on the local radio in Mauritius !! Islander power 🇲🇺🇱🇰🇱🇰

  • Shifa C.
    a day

    idm learning a new Lang of 15 lines and making a song… booom! Successs ☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️

  • Sithumi S.
    a day

    Congratulations yohani...😍😍😍