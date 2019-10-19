Melbourne Teacher Recites Hindi Poetry

This Aussie professor is setting poetry goals in Hindi. 🎓😎
204 comments
Raunaq B.11/25/2019 11:06
😮
Nikhil D.11/25/2019 11:05
🙏🏻
Gaur H.11/18/2019 13:39
for everyone trying to master english, here is someone trying to master hindi. Balance of universe. This will make you feel a bit less sad😬😛
Priyanshu S.11/16/2019 12:18
if he can, you can 😂😂💯💯
Savita G.11/15/2019 08:32
Too good
Yash P.11/15/2019 04:17
Watch this!!!
Sheetal C.11/14/2019 16:52
So fluent.. 😊
Debjit G.11/11/2019 19:32
He speaks better Hindi than me. Wtf.
Varsha V.11/11/2019 15:05
Wah wah
Jk S.11/11/2019 12:48
🙏🙏🙏
Ashwin P.11/11/2019 03:43
look who has a better knowledge of हिन्दी 😂😂😂😂😂😂
Anindya U.11/10/2019 16:00
Wow I'm in love
Suman Y.11/10/2019 12:06
This guy speaks better Hindi than many Indians
Pritam N.11/10/2019 04:56
Man his accent is on point 👌👌❤️❤️
Suman B.11/08/2019 17:31
dekh toder desh er lok ki bolche
Rohit B.11/07/2019 17:59
Salute to u Sir
Srishti K.11/07/2019 17:39
😍
Prajwal P.11/07/2019 16:22
Tbh his shuddh hindi is much better than most of us
Shubham P.11/07/2019 15:30
God damn!! That was 'in your face' to the govt here..
Ruchir S.11/07/2019 13:02
XD