Melbourne Teacher Recites Hindi Poetry

This Aussie professor is setting poetry goals in Hindi. 🎓😎

10/19/2019 12:57 PM
  • 198.9k
  • 402

204 comments

  • Raunaq B.
    11/25/2019 11:06

    😮

  • Nikhil D.
    11/25/2019 11:05

    🙏🏻

  • Gaur H.
    11/18/2019 13:39

    for everyone trying to master english, here is someone trying to master hindi. Balance of universe. This will make you feel a bit less sad😬😛

  • Priyanshu S.
    11/16/2019 12:18

    if he can, you can 😂😂💯💯

  • Savita G.
    11/15/2019 08:32

    Too good

  • Yash P.
    11/15/2019 04:17

    Watch this!!!

  • Sheetal C.
    11/14/2019 16:52

    So fluent.. 😊

  • Debjit G.
    11/11/2019 19:32

    He speaks better Hindi than me. Wtf.

  • Varsha V.
    11/11/2019 15:05

    Wah wah

  • Jk S.
    11/11/2019 12:48

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Ashwin P.
    11/11/2019 03:43

    look who has a better knowledge of हिन्दी 😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Anindya U.
    11/10/2019 16:00

    Wow I'm in love

  • Suman Y.
    11/10/2019 12:06

    This guy speaks better Hindi than many Indians

  • Pritam N.
    11/10/2019 04:56

    Man his accent is on point 👌👌❤️❤️

  • Suman B.
    11/08/2019 17:31

    dekh toder desh er lok ki bolche

  • Rohit B.
    11/07/2019 17:59

    Salute to u Sir

  • Srishti K.
    11/07/2019 17:39

    😍

  • Prajwal P.
    11/07/2019 16:22

    Tbh his shuddh hindi is much better than most of us

  • Shubham P.
    11/07/2019 15:30

    God damn!! That was 'in your face' to the govt here..

  • Ruchir S.
    11/07/2019 13:02

    XD