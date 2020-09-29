Milind Soman In Conversation With The PM

When SP Balasubrahmanyam Comforted His Fan
Bhopal DG Caught Assaulting Wife On Camera
Pakistan Vs. India At UNGA
When Jaswant Singh Pulled Up Politicians
Where There Are Women, There Is A Way
A Bank For Waste Just For Kids
He just say pull up😂
https://youtu.be/1UN2JGjdvgk
Modi such an educated man😂🤣
Dekho kitna maza a rha h..
Bs ye sab baat krne me modi ko bht acha lagta h..
economy gdp unemployment farmers COVID-19 pe baat krna nhi acha lagta h...
Hmmmm
Coor modi
What a joke!
See PM Modi and his Interest
While
Daily around 1 lakh Corana cases identifying & more than 1 thousand Causality rate
Economy is Shrinking down to contract 23% to GDP
China has also taken India Territory in Ladakah
Due to mismanagement of pandemic people are dying due to hunger in India
Mass voilance and protests on discriminatory laws in countrywide
World largest Hindutva State in the world
Made for bakwaas
Aristocracy, Statesman ship , qualifications, knowledge of the subject is very necessary to occupy a chair. Otherwise you choose to roam around.
It's like the teleprompter is talking to me.
Damnnnn...Wtf...is going around this days. Lol😷
मलिद 3rd class flim star है उसके video देखो आप गन्दा आदमी है Pm जी और आप उसका हाल चाल पुछ रहे है कमाल है अरे सर जी किसान/ जवान और व्यापारी का हाल पुछीये विद्यार्थी का क्या चल रहा है लोग अपना घर कैसे चला रहे है
!! हमारी भुल कमल का फुल !! ?
Kya faltugiri chal rahi hai
Desh may chal raha hai.
Kya halat hai desh ki.
Aur inko Milind ji mom 15 push-ups kaise marti hai ye janana hai. Desh ki actual stiti par kuch do shabd to boliye. Hum aam log isse jooj rahe hai.
😠😠😠😓😓😓😓
Majod
He has plenty of time to devote to fitness enthusiasts but not a second for Hundreds of Millions of Farmers
Country ke baadh mein Modi maazeh lee raha hai
Shame on you irresponsibile PM
Looks like MS wanted to say something more 😀
Never care about economy, farmers plight, MSME in distress, middle class becoming poor, poor becoming more worse. All he cares about is image building and PR programs.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
428 comments
Joycy Z.6 hours
He just say pull up😂
Seerat R.7 hours
https://youtu.be/1UN2JGjdvgk
Imran C.7 hours
Modi such an educated man😂🤣
Zaid M.7 hours
Dekho kitna maza a rha h.. Bs ye sab baat krne me modi ko bht acha lagta h.. economy gdp unemployment farmers COVID-19 pe baat krna nhi acha lagta h...
Drchandradeep D.9 hours
Hmmmm
Nandlal Y.9 hours
Coor modi
Mohammad A.9 hours
What a joke!
Muhammad M.10 hours
See PM Modi and his Interest While Daily around 1 lakh Corana cases identifying & more than 1 thousand Causality rate Economy is Shrinking down to contract 23% to GDP China has also taken India Territory in Ladakah Due to mismanagement of pandemic people are dying due to hunger in India Mass voilance and protests on discriminatory laws in countrywide World largest Hindutva State in the world
Joyson D.10 hours
Made for bakwaas
Shirly J.13 hours
Aristocracy, Statesman ship , qualifications, knowledge of the subject is very necessary to occupy a chair. Otherwise you choose to roam around.
Saqib S.13 hours
It's like the teleprompter is talking to me.
Geli G.16 hours
Damnnnn...Wtf...is going around this days. Lol😷
Ranjeet S.17 hours
मलिद 3rd class flim star है उसके video देखो आप गन्दा आदमी है Pm जी और आप उसका हाल चाल पुछ रहे है कमाल है अरे सर जी किसान/ जवान और व्यापारी का हाल पुछीये विद्यार्थी का क्या चल रहा है लोग अपना घर कैसे चला रहे है !! हमारी भुल कमल का फुल !! ?
Prashant D.18 hours
Kya faltugiri chal rahi hai Desh may chal raha hai. Kya halat hai desh ki. Aur inko Milind ji mom 15 push-ups kaise marti hai ye janana hai. Desh ki actual stiti par kuch do shabd to boliye. Hum aam log isse jooj rahe hai. 😠😠😠😓😓😓😓
Waj W.19 hours
Majod
Abhinav P.21 hours
He has plenty of time to devote to fitness enthusiasts but not a second for Hundreds of Millions of Farmers
Mohd I.a day
Country ke baadh mein Modi maazeh lee raha hai
Basith V.a day
Shame on you irresponsibile PM
Shiuli D.a day
Looks like MS wanted to say something more 😀
Chandrasekar R.a day
Never care about economy, farmers plight, MSME in distress, middle class becoming poor, poor becoming more worse. All he cares about is image building and PR programs.