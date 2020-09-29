back

Milind Soman In Conversation With The PM

When Milind Soman left the PM speechless.🤐

09/25/2020 3:47 PMupdated: 09/29/2020 7:36 AM
Portraits

  1. 5:38

    When SP Balasubrahmanyam Comforted His Fan

  2. 3:00

    Bhopal DG Caught Assaulting Wife On Camera

  3. 11:57

    Pakistan Vs. India At UNGA

  4. 3:17

    When Jaswant Singh Pulled Up Politicians

  5. 3:03

    Where There Are Women, There Is A Way

  6. 3:25

    A Bank For Waste Just For Kids

428 comments

  • Joycy Z.
    6 hours

    He just say pull up😂

  • Seerat R.
    7 hours

    https://youtu.be/1UN2JGjdvgk

  • Imran C.
    7 hours

    Modi such an educated man😂🤣

  • Zaid M.
    7 hours

    Dekho kitna maza a rha h.. Bs ye sab baat krne me modi ko bht acha lagta h.. economy gdp unemployment farmers COVID-19 pe baat krna nhi acha lagta h...

  • Drchandradeep D.
    9 hours

    Hmmmm

  • Nandlal Y.
    9 hours

    Coor modi

  • Mohammad A.
    9 hours

    What a joke!

  • Muhammad M.
    10 hours

    See PM Modi and his Interest While Daily around 1 lakh Corana cases identifying & more than 1 thousand Causality rate Economy is Shrinking down to contract 23% to GDP China has also taken India Territory in Ladakah Due to mismanagement of pandemic people are dying due to hunger in India Mass voilance and protests on discriminatory laws in countrywide World largest Hindutva State in the world

  • Joyson D.
    10 hours

    Made for bakwaas

  • Shirly J.
    13 hours

    Aristocracy, Statesman ship , qualifications, knowledge of the subject is very necessary to occupy a chair. Otherwise you choose to roam around.

  • Saqib S.
    13 hours

    It's like the teleprompter is talking to me.

  • Geli G.
    16 hours

    Damnnnn...Wtf...is going around this days. Lol😷

  • Ranjeet S.
    17 hours

    मलिद 3rd class flim star है उसके video देखो आप गन्दा आदमी है Pm जी और आप उसका हाल चाल पुछ रहे है कमाल है अरे सर जी किसान/ जवान और व्यापारी का हाल पुछीये विद्यार्थी का क्या चल रहा है लोग अपना घर कैसे चला रहे है !! हमारी भुल कमल का फुल !! ?

  • Prashant D.
    18 hours

    Kya faltugiri chal rahi hai Desh may chal raha hai. Kya halat hai desh ki. Aur inko Milind ji mom 15 push-ups kaise marti hai ye janana hai. Desh ki actual stiti par kuch do shabd to boliye. Hum aam log isse jooj rahe hai. 😠😠😠😓😓😓😓

  • Waj W.
    19 hours

    Majod

  • Abhinav P.
    21 hours

    He has plenty of time to devote to fitness enthusiasts but not a second for Hundreds of Millions of Farmers

  • Mohd I.
    a day

    Country ke baadh mein Modi maazeh lee raha hai

  • Basith V.
    a day

    Shame on you irresponsibile PM

  • Shiuli D.
    a day

    Looks like MS wanted to say something more 😀

  • Chandrasekar R.
    a day

    Never care about economy, farmers plight, MSME in distress, middle class becoming poor, poor becoming more worse. All he cares about is image building and PR programs.

