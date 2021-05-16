A Rupee A Meal At This Hubli Eatery
Millennials Versus GenZ
So I belong to gen z bt I'm a millennial by heart🙂..타 see we don't belong to our generation 😑😑
Arnold Cabral Monis
Okay Genz's (privileged version of) Sonam kapoor...
"You're not special for growing up in the 90's"
- Sure...let's see you walk into a library, go through endless books to find 1 answer and then we'll talk about how special it feels.
- if you feel Genz's "genuinely funny", ask your pappa/mumma/elder bhaiya/behen about Mtv bakra, ace ventura, mrs doubt fire, bhagam bhag, malamaal weekly etc. And then speak about comedy.
- there's more to millennials than harry potter and friends, we also had goosebumps series books, shikari shambhu, shaktimaan, swat cats and the works.
- its easy to say that millennials romanticize their lives, but things like the patience we learnt during dial up connection days(unlike lightning speed wifi and 4g), waiting for that reply on yahoo messenger chats, after refreshing it multiple times, sex appeal of phones like nokia's 6600, 3200, nseries, sony ericsson' series and motos flip, razr unlike the shitty cheap plastic and metal phones you get today, and many more things are worth romanticizing.
Basic difference between the generations can be seen on their faces one is lovely chirpy and the other is complaining and bitching about everything.
With each generation humans are getting close to retardation. We are reverse engineering iq it seems.
It's a war!
Forget friends, I watched Mowgli and Disney Times after school. Does that even count😁? This whole video is a blatant generalization of both the generations who are just a few years apart. I don't see any point of this video. Null and void!
I think the girl on the right has an organ less and that is HEART
Everybody knew and understood what is toxic in friends, but you know why it is so overly popular because that's how most of the people are.Being toxic and non-toxic is a part of life and a matter of perspective. Friends is the only show that has portrayed almost every problem in a very casual manner and that's what have made a timeless series.
And for you i have a small piece of advice amd that would be to look into the brighter side of everything.
not Gen Z, am an age-old millennial
This other girl is very mean..where as sukriti is just expressing her views
God these Gen Z people are twits.
she is damn annoying
Whoever girl is on right side doesn't represent whole gen z with that annoying high ass pitch noise, We all love harry potter and Friends, F*ck off please.
Gen z kid is so anal
Baby boomers don't like any of them
Gen z kid lacking common sense unfortunately 😂
I think the 90s person is talking so cool and energetic than the other..
Never seen harry potter or read the book..played in the forest..insects were our toys..85 born
people out here unnecessarily hating on the gen z girl. Personally, i would have liked it better to have born in the 90s but that does not mean what she is saying is wrong! Trust me, friends IS TOXIC - with all the body shaming of Monica, Ross being an emotionally abusive boyfriend, Joey really being a misogynist, the homophobia, the transphobia, cmon! I find millennials cool but gen z are on an average, much more aware and open minded. So it’s not like she “doesn’t know what to say”. She very much does.
Her voice ...is so annoying.
