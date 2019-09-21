Millions Protest in Global Climate Strike

Millions of young people took to the streets on Friday to protest their governments' inaction on the climate crisis. This is their message. 🌏
181 comments
Rahul R.10/13/2019 05:06
These are those people's who will do party after campaigning
Amzad A.10/12/2019 08:38
A
अमित झ.10/12/2019 07:57
वीडियो में कही गई बाते बिल्कुल सही है पर्यावरण के प्रति हम सभी जिम्मेदार हैं और अब कुछ करने का समय है... पर ईसके अतिरिक्त एक बात जो में notice कर रहा हूँ कि बाकी सभी देशों के मुकाबले भारत ही ऐसा देश है जहां लोगो को अपनी मातृभाषा बोलने में शर्म महसूस होती है। ये वीडियो इस बात का अप्रतिम सबूत है.... असल मे हम बस कहते ही हैं कि I Love my India...पर अपने देश की भाषा, संस्कृति, इतिहास के प्रति कोई लगाव नहीं है हमें।
Akshay D.10/11/2019 15:25
hmm👍
Tippan A.10/11/2019 08:35
Easy
Rahul S.10/11/2019 07:58
Whenever something happens, we start blaming the govt/authorities and start treating those people as they aren't from the same planet let alone same country, when the the fact is, if the roles were reversed each and everyone will exact same thing. Humans by nature try to present facts by portraying one side as evil and another as good, when in reality there is no good side and all are evil. It's not the govt/authorities that needs to blamed but the human civilization all together has failed this planet.
Vikas S.10/10/2019 16:53
Great to see you guys
Løkï .10/10/2019 14:55
Why in Tamil Nadu dont do this protest
Anand K.10/10/2019 11:56
If you really care about climate change, then change your self first, using plastic furnitures chemical used creams, A/C, Fridge, these products also hurt the environment the most. Can we live without these, If yes i am with you otherwise stop this nonsense
Vumika B.10/10/2019 09:55
second ko tah jukke ni😲😲😁😁
ĐuÝų Ť.10/10/2019 07:01
All gud... 🤔 But ... Speaking in Hindi.. . Was mch better for us...instead of english🤔
Amlan J.10/10/2019 05:53
All are speaking in their mother language except the indian kid. 😆 Why not hindi man.
Priti J.10/10/2019 04:56
Anamika Singh Everyone is speaking there own language and we Indians are still commenting in English... How ridiculous 😂😂😂
Prosenjit B.10/10/2019 00:37
Abe Fack those guys.... Why couldn't you guys shouting on the streets plant a single tree in the burning Amazon.... Even if I'm not participating in these shitty game gaining protests I do my part every month by planting atleast 3 trees in my locality.... I dont need media attention like you guys.... It has been evident that in the 21st century peaceful protest have only ended in popularity gaining shows... So here's a 🖕for your efforts
Suraj N.10/09/2019 18:09
Every indians are speaking in english so India want to be recognized as an English country..!!😘😘
Taranjeet S.10/09/2019 07:50
SB apni language me bol rhe aur ham indian àngrezi ke aaj bhi gulam hai
Adv S.10/09/2019 07:01
Unlike the Indian's, everyone was conveying their message in their mother tounge . That's foolish on our part , to not promote our language . I support the message though .
Rick D.10/09/2019 06:02
hey what happens..when u have no job?...u will forget about saving it...sooner or later this dirtball will be destroyed anyway...just enjoy the ride
Vikas R.10/08/2019 12:09
Ese statements dene sey toh kuch ni hoga. Agar nature ka seriously soch rhey toh technology use karna bndh kar do. Mobile motor vehicle or b jo electronic instruments. Or jaise pehle log maati k gharo mein rehtey thae vaise Rehna suru kar do. Ese ghar nature friendly hotey. Garmio mein garmi ni shrdio mein shardi ni. Agar koi Raha hoga toh usey maalum hona ye. Tree cut na karna chahey tree na lagao. Kyu nature khud Ki management jaanti hai. Tree cut karna bndh kar do khud 10 years mein jungle ho jaenge. Esa kar shktey toh thik. Nahi toh chup kar k technology Ko enjoy karo or jaldi bimar ho k martey raho.
Muhammad S.10/07/2019 09:48
Every one is saying in there language but Indian not , they should be use there own language na ki firangi