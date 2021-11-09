back

Miraculous Seaweed Cultivation In India

What is this "miracle" crop that grows in the ocean? Find out... 🌊

02/11/2021 3:12 PMupdated: 02/11/2021 3:13 PM
  • 233.7K
  • 22

11 comments

  • Asif H.
    09/11/2021 10:13

    The evil of Indian capitalism.

  • Anshul S.
    03/11/2021 17:12

    👍🏻

  • Rajan M.
    03/11/2021 13:54

    In East African coast Tanzania, Zanzibar island seaweed corporation doing a great job of engaging the entire coast population into seaweed farming

  • Rashna S.
    03/11/2021 09:01

    😮

  • Hafsa A.
    03/11/2021 08:26

    Ahan..

  • Zoraieda J.
    02/11/2021 20:05

    Amazing.

  • Shahriar A.
    02/11/2021 20:01

    Amazing

  • Ramesh K.
    02/11/2021 18:58

    Brave

  • Prateek S.
    02/11/2021 16:57

    This is an elixir for hypothyroid patients and helpful in iodine deficiency...

  • Brut India
    02/11/2021 16:40

    For a food historically much neglected in Indian cuisine, seaweed is set to have a remarkable influence on the nation's coasts. More here on how it can alter the agrarian economy and help with climate change: https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20201215-seaweed-the-worlds-fastest-growing-source-of-food

  • Kp S.
    02/11/2021 15:28

    Woow

