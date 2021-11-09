Miraculous Seaweed Cultivation In India

Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Kartik Aaryan
The Indian Teens Who Impressed NASA
Bollywood's Crazy Age Gap
Will We See An Indian In Space Soon? Ft. Shashi Tharoor
The Life Of Tipu Sultan
Zeenat Aman: A Life Lived
The evil of Indian capitalism.
👍🏻
In East African coast Tanzania, Zanzibar island seaweed corporation doing a great job of engaging the entire coast population into seaweed farming
😮
Ahan..
Amazing.
Amazing
Brave
This is an elixir for hypothyroid patients and helpful in iodine deficiency...
For a food historically much neglected in Indian cuisine, seaweed is set to have a remarkable influence on the nation's coasts. More here on how it can alter the agrarian economy and help with climate change:
https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20201215-seaweed-the-worlds-fastest-growing-source-of-food
Woow
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
11 comments
Asif H.09/11/2021 10:13
The evil of Indian capitalism.
Anshul S.03/11/2021 17:12
👍🏻
Rajan M.03/11/2021 13:54
In East African coast Tanzania, Zanzibar island seaweed corporation doing a great job of engaging the entire coast population into seaweed farming
Rashna S.03/11/2021 09:01
😮
Hafsa A.03/11/2021 08:26
Ahan..
Zoraieda J.02/11/2021 20:05
Amazing.
Shahriar A.02/11/2021 20:01
Amazing
Ramesh K.02/11/2021 18:58
Brave
Prateek S.02/11/2021 16:57
This is an elixir for hypothyroid patients and helpful in iodine deficiency...
Brut India02/11/2021 16:40
For a food historically much neglected in Indian cuisine, seaweed is set to have a remarkable influence on the nation's coasts. More here on how it can alter the agrarian economy and help with climate change: https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20201215-seaweed-the-worlds-fastest-growing-source-of-food
Kp S.02/11/2021 15:28
Woow