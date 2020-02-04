back

Mob Attacks Health Officials

These health officials were at a Covid -19 screening drive. But it soon turned vicious...😲

04/02/2020 2:18 PM
674 comments

  • Ahmad S.
    10 hours

    Stupid viruses spreader. Shot them to death

  • Kun N.
    10 hours

    IT WILL BE worsen than China, Italian, US

  • Leong C.
    11 hours

    Too much of democracy today. At least China r the best n fighting n also supply to many countries. Chinese r more discipline

  • Sabri K.
    11 hours

    Horrible neighbourhood !!

  • Bobby A.
    11 hours

    Well that look like bunch of stupid low educated people , 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️

  • Raj
    11 hours

    Life saving doctors are pelted with stones and murder attempt by this mob. Wonder, how much mature the mob is, when it comes to Humanity. No wonder the mobs are refugee to Europe. Better Europe nations should seal the border and protect their country from mobs. I fear for common people. If Health Care workers are attacked even at this life threatening Corona situation, i wonder what will happen when mob is channelised in future.

  • Aziz G.
    11 hours

    That why India reported very low covid 19 cases...

  • Christofel C.
    11 hours

    Shit.... those are people living there.

  • Francisco A.
    11 hours

    Doomed....

  • Kalan N.
    11 hours

    What a fucked society!

  • R-Vin T.
    11 hours

    Fuck let them die and rot. Isolate the whole area. Don't let them mingle with other people from other area. Let them suffer from corona. Tsss

  • Walter R.
    11 hours

    do not treat these jack asses..let them die..so be it...

  • Benjie M.
    11 hours

    Folls

  • Boyet C.
    11 hours

    Get out let them die

  • Trekkieboy G.
    12 hours

    These people Dont deserve help

  • Morgan S.
    12 hours

    Well if I Let them die

  • Froyland C.
    12 hours

    Those people are totally Idiots..

  • Craig B.
    12 hours

    You lying demons will pay for it in the end ..judgments coming..Jesus Christ every evildoers lies will be exposed ! Trying to make people believe that we're all dying of CV! Shame on you! Judgements coming

  • Nnjoseph J.
    12 hours

    It's so sad... We try to save lives but some people out there try to kill us😭

  • Rita F.
    12 hours

    HO AND CHECK THE RICH PEOPLE....