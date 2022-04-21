Modi gives a special name to WHO chief
All you need to know about oral sex
The Life of Bollywood Leading Lady Parveen Babi
Do you smoke? So do your teeth
What is alopecia?
Ambulance on a motorbike
I can see only an evil disguise in human form on stage.
Modi, with due respect. Can you please name an lslamic country's that allowed and encouraged the killing n bully minority race or religion like what lndia is doing now.😱
😂😂
तुलसी का अपमान मत कीजिए मोदी जी । तुलसी दुनिया को निरोगी बनाता है इसने पूरी दुनिया को रोगी बना दिया।
Tulsi bai
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Haridwar_hate_speeches#:~:text=In%20December%202021%2C%20a%20dharma,the%20name%20of%20protecting%20Hinduism.
It is extremely unfortunate that the Police, Media, Army, judiciary are all controlled by RSS backed BJP regime who are spreading state sponsored hatered ,misinformation and propaganda against muslims with an objective to brainwash hindu people while emphasizing hindudharam supremacy and systematically troubling, wrongfully persecuting and instigating , intimidating , oppressing and denying justice to muslims and creating laws which are against the constitution of republic of India with an objective to render muslims stateless and create a pseudo hindu nation.
rss has brainwashed and instilled a feeling of insecurityandfear in you hindus minds and has successfully misguided you people that hindudharam is threatenedbymuslims and only rss can save hindudharam by creating a hindu rashtra, buildingtemples , destroyingmasjid,gharwapsi etc. Extremely unfortunate but stupid that you believe.
HWO chief had Indian Teachers because of Nehru
No word's for this man 😆😀🤣😂😂
Gujarati lootera FIR fenk raha hai masoom bacchon ka katil
New name?? But this is supposed to be responsibility/work of Yogi , right? Changing names...
Wow....
Which name is he going to give to his special guest which we called "Pinocchio" , also present in this stone-laying ceremony?
Waste
Tulsi bhai kulfi khaoge ya lassi piyoge. Ieat country along with 4gujarati and ghughi. My party now is bull dozer janta party. We make jcb. In gujarat .haa haa haa jsr.
Giving this type of useless speech this is the grand success of this govt ...the worst vl happen in this country than srilanka wait for the day not to far ...uneducated pm can't be success pm of india.always distracting the people from different issues...
😡😡
Huh!!
Planing something new
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
42 comments
Effenddy T.2 hours
I can see only an evil disguise in human form on stage.
Effenddy T.2 hours
Modi, with due respect. Can you please name an lslamic country's that allowed and encouraged the killing n bully minority race or religion like what lndia is doing now.😱
Arun S.2 hours
😂😂
Sɩŋʛʜʌ N.3 hours
तुलसी का अपमान मत कीजिए मोदी जी । तुलसी दुनिया को निरोगी बनाता है इसने पूरी दुनिया को रोगी बना दिया।
Muthu K.9 hours
Tulsi bai
Sameer S.10 hours
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Haridwar_hate_speeches#:~:text=In%20December%202021%2C%20a%20dharma,the%20name%20of%20protecting%20Hinduism.
Sameer S.10 hours
It is extremely unfortunate that the Police, Media, Army, judiciary are all controlled by RSS backed BJP regime who are spreading state sponsored hatered ,misinformation and propaganda against muslims with an objective to brainwash hindu people while emphasizing hindudharam supremacy and systematically troubling, wrongfully persecuting and instigating , intimidating , oppressing and denying justice to muslims and creating laws which are against the constitution of republic of India with an objective to render muslims stateless and create a pseudo hindu nation.
Sameer S.10 hours
rss has brainwashed and instilled a feeling of insecurityandfear in you hindus minds and has successfully misguided you people that hindudharam is threatenedbymuslims and only rss can save hindudharam by creating a hindu rashtra, buildingtemples , destroyingmasjid,gharwapsi etc. Extremely unfortunate but stupid that you believe.
Joseph F.10 hours
HWO chief had Indian Teachers because of Nehru
Shivam G.13 hours
No word's for this man 😆😀🤣😂😂
Tahir C.14 hours
Gujarati lootera FIR fenk raha hai masoom bacchon ka katil
Raj M.15 hours
New name?? But this is supposed to be responsibility/work of Yogi , right? Changing names...
Penchala N.17 hours
Wow....
Abdl R.17 hours
Which name is he going to give to his special guest which we called "Pinocchio" , also present in this stone-laying ceremony?
Raja G.17 hours
Waste
Jaswant S.17 hours
Tulsi bhai kulfi khaoge ya lassi piyoge. Ieat country along with 4gujarati and ghughi. My party now is bull dozer janta party. We make jcb. In gujarat .haa haa haa jsr.
Pradeep J.18 hours
Giving this type of useless speech this is the grand success of this govt ...the worst vl happen in this country than srilanka wait for the day not to far ...uneducated pm can't be success pm of india.always distracting the people from different issues...
Kailash P.18 hours
😡😡
Irfana J.18 hours
Huh!!
Mohammed T.19 hours
Planing something new