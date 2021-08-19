back

Modi's Advice To Vinesh Phogat

When PM Modi asked wrestler Vinesh Phogat why she was so angry after her Tokyo Olympics heartbreak...

19/08/2021 5:41 PM
102 comments

  • Anupam G.
    18 hours

    Bas yeh dialogue bazi se hi sab chal rha hai

  • Malayaranjan M.
    a day

    Only TRP getting.not actually think for our country.please give some time to our farmers.2022 is coming but they are still suffering from so many problems. farmers income is not 1/3 than previous.And your double income is going to getting TRP by your godi media

  • Michael M.
    2 days

    What stupid hair accept karna baya haath ka Khel hota hai, may be for the prime Minister but it's difficult to accept defeat in sports they have four years of struggle wait for this moment, it is difficult if you lose

  • Hitesh M.
    2 days

    Indian people are also angry at rising price please reply at that

  • Oliver A.
    2 days

    I wish pakistan had a pm like this.

  • Alphonso M.
    2 days

    I can't digest these words of Modi 😂Win or Lose its not in anybody's hand's,just good luck 👍

  • Apurba B.
    3 days

    Look...World class zhumla player at play...

  • Nehal A.
    3 days

    Any dislike options

  • Kalu N.
    3 days

    Are you okay brut ?

  • Achei N.
    3 days

    Saahi bola👍

  • Samir T.
    3 days

    She having control in wrestling But she don't have control over Anger.

  • Manoranjan P.
    3 days

    Great influencer pm modi

  • Seema S.
    3 days

    True Statesman. India needs this.

  • Gleeson S.
    3 days

    He should also ask the common man about the rise in fuel prices if they are happy or not

  • Mâstër Å.
    3 days

    He keeps loosing the land of India gracefully to China

  • Shilpa B.
    3 days

    Good words from our Prime Minister Narendra Modi 👑

  • Muhammad R.
    3 days

    How inspiring is PM☺☺

  • Ifra K.
    3 days

    Hahah damn killer of Muslims

  • Ramesh P.
    3 days

    Feku

  • Praveen C.
    3 days

    Vinesh you are our Pride💪🙏 Country is so lucky to have this Monk as the PM of India. I bow down 🙏💕💕💕