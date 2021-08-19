back
Modi's Advice To Vinesh Phogat
When PM Modi asked wrestler Vinesh Phogat why she was so angry after her Tokyo Olympics heartbreak...
19/08/2021 5:41 PMupdated: 19/08/2021 5:42 PM
102 comments
Anupam G.18 hours
Bas yeh dialogue bazi se hi sab chal rha hai
Malayaranjan M.a day
Only TRP getting.not actually think for our country.please give some time to our farmers.2022 is coming but they are still suffering from so many problems. farmers income is not 1/3 than previous.And your double income is going to getting TRP by your godi media
Michael M.2 days
What stupid hair accept karna baya haath ka Khel hota hai, may be for the prime Minister but it's difficult to accept defeat in sports they have four years of struggle wait for this moment, it is difficult if you lose
Hitesh M.2 days
Indian people are also angry at rising price please reply at that
Oliver A.2 days
I wish pakistan had a pm like this.
Alphonso M.2 days
I can't digest these words of Modi 😂Win or Lose its not in anybody's hand's,just good luck 👍
Apurba B.3 days
Look...World class zhumla player at play...
Nehal A.3 days
Any dislike options
Kalu N.3 days
Are you okay brut ?
Achei N.3 days
Saahi bola👍
Samir T.3 days
She having control in wrestling But she don't have control over Anger.
Manoranjan P.3 days
Great influencer pm modi
Seema S.3 days
True Statesman. India needs this.
Gleeson S.3 days
He should also ask the common man about the rise in fuel prices if they are happy or not
Mâstër Å.3 days
He keeps loosing the land of India gracefully to China
Shilpa B.3 days
Good words from our Prime Minister Narendra Modi 👑
Muhammad R.3 days
How inspiring is PM☺☺
Ifra K.3 days
Hahah damn killer of Muslims
Ramesh P.3 days
Feku
Praveen C.3 days
Vinesh you are our Pride💪🙏 Country is so lucky to have this Monk as the PM of India. I bow down 🙏💕💕💕