Modi's Mantra For Winning Olympic Medals
Why did a 2013 speech by Narendra Modi go viral after Neeraj Chopra won an Olympic medal? 👀
09/08/2021 5:41 PMupdated: 09/08/2021 5:43 PM
265 comments
Charlie S.a day
Be modi mc tatti kha. Bech dia desh ko Bakwas karwalo buddhe se.
Sangdar S.5 days
Modi - the man who cut down upto half percent of sport budget in this year..
Akash M.5 days
Isliye bhai ne budget kaata sports ka 280 cr rupay , waah chowkidar waah , hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai 😂
Lhm A.6 days
feku
Kapil S.6 days
At tak ka sabse jhootha aur fraud pm Shri Narendra Modi jii I can prove it Mere pass evidence hai
Amiya B.6 days
https://youtu.be/c7qOBDmn6X4
Faisal S.6 days
Munh khola jhoot bola
Shivaraj S.6 days
🌹🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🌹
Neha P.6 days
Not only army .Olympics are open for other individuals also.govt. should pay for good performers.they are poor.
Sharma R.6 days
I mean, he's right to say our education system lack anything related to sports. Children are made to copy paste the bookish words but when it comes to sports and basic physical education, there's no program to support it. Sports period/classes in schools are treated as a waste of time.
Deepankar D.12/08/2021 08:07
Kuch bhi
Kapil N.12/08/2021 03:01
Modi is making leftist run for their life ....Proud of you sir
Sayantan M.12/08/2021 02:50
nishana ta lege gche 😂😂
Indi P.11/08/2021 21:43
Pakistan government is promoting proxy war in Afghanistan since decades. We call on United Nations to:
Bibhash M.11/08/2021 14:46
Where is infrastructure Sir ji..??
Ali K.11/08/2021 14:35
Thanks to the Army mens who realized his potential
Shyamal K.11/08/2021 14:18
সম্পূর্ণ ভাবে মিথ্যাচার এবং ফেরেপবাজি জন্য নোবেলজয়ী হলেন এই বাঁদর 😀
Ravs W.11/08/2021 14:15
This guy is a fake ass. 5 to 7 medals. Yeah right.
Takar T.11/08/2021 13:25
Sahi hai aur abhinav bindra ji jo gold jita tha 2008 Beijing Olympics woh bhi china mein usko kya tera baap laya tha..😜😜😜😜😜😜🙏🙏🙏
Pravin K.11/08/2021 12:34
https://youtu.be/pVbycZMXfIo