The Legend Of Dhyan Chand
Modi’s Phone Call To Sumit Antil
How Avani Lekhara Reached The Top
Devendra Jhajharia: India's Greatest Paralympian
Hockey: A Homecoming
Indian Youth Riding High On BMX
Ek phone , kisan wolo ko bhi karlo
Bechare paralympics wale ko bhi nahi choda Modi ne.... call karne k pehle zaroor bola hoga iske manager ko ki camera on hona chahiye aur call ka 1-1 minute record karna nahi to budget cut kara dunga sports ka !!!
Modi is last person any conscientious Indian should be talking to.
National YOUTH Project INDIA has launched its app.
All members are invited to join using below link and get their member ID card - Powered by Kutumb App
https://kutumb.app/national-youth-project-india?slug=24d2d1c89645&ref=CA4ZG
"If I had my left leg, I would have been a wrestler. I wanted to join the Indian Army through the sports quota. I rejected many government jobs because of this. But the accident shattered my dreams of joining the Indian Army." Here's all that Sumit Antil had to say on scoring gold:
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/tokyo-paralympics/sumit-antil-tokyo-paralympics-happy-to-win-gold-medal-but-dream-was-to-join-the-indian-army/articleshow/85790840.cms
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
5 comments
शंकर र.a day
Ek phone , kisan wolo ko bhi karlo
Milan R.2 days
Bechare paralympics wale ko bhi nahi choda Modi ne.... call karne k pehle zaroor bola hoga iske manager ko ki camera on hona chahiye aur call ka 1-1 minute record karna nahi to budget cut kara dunga sports ka !!!
Singh P.3 days
Modi is last person any conscientious Indian should be talking to.
Krishnanand P.4 days
National YOUTH Project INDIA has launched its app. All members are invited to join using below link and get their member ID card - Powered by Kutumb App https://kutumb.app/national-youth-project-india?slug=24d2d1c89645&ref=CA4ZG
Brut India4 days
"If I had my left leg, I would have been a wrestler. I wanted to join the Indian Army through the sports quota. I rejected many government jobs because of this. But the accident shattered my dreams of joining the Indian Army." Here's all that Sumit Antil had to say on scoring gold: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/tokyo-paralympics/sumit-antil-tokyo-paralympics-happy-to-win-gold-medal-but-dream-was-to-join-the-indian-army/articleshow/85790840.cms