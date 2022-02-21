back

Mom finds “freedom” by travelling with her son

This “mama’s boy” is winning the internet for all the right reasons. ❤️

21/02/2022 5:27 PM
  • 192.1K
  • 84

66 comments

  • Fatima N.
    a day

    I'm inspired.

  • Subashini S.
    2 days

    Great son hat off to u🎩. One of d luckiest Mum❤️ god bless u guys.

  • Leilani L.
    2 days

    Best son ever!!!💖💖

  • Deeksha G.
    2 days

    Wow Awesome

  • Sunitha R.
    2 days

    Geethamma and sharathettan 🥰🥰

  • Jothi M.
    2 days

    God bless

  • Ven S.
    2 days

    Malyalam main baat karu desvasi

  • Mythu S.
    2 days

    one fine day

  • Sheela D.
    2 days

    So 🥰 cute. God bless them both ❣️

  • Jawad H.
    2 days

    Great Bro 👍 👌, take care of the prestigious thing which you have is your mum. Allah bless you both 🙏

  • Rajani M.
    3 days

    God always bless you son....

  • Kris I.
    3 days

    Beautiful Mom

  • Chetana K.
    3 days

    May God bless you both with many many more travels✈️✈️

  • Deepa S.
    3 days

    They are such a wonderful duo and its a pleasure to know them and watch them literally every other day. They are now here exploring Dubai . Wish both of them the very best in all that they do together. Great going Sarath and Geethamma 💞

  • Ruchi C.
    3 days

    Wow very inspirartional lovely jodi😍

  • Neelam J.
    3 days

    Awesome Shriya and your son is gorgeous too

  • Vanitha I.
    3 days

    Wow! You are creating precious memories of a lifetime together.God bless your future trips as well.Love the way you've expanded your mom's kitchen experience to a world adventure 👏👌👍

  • Laly S.
    3 days

    Blessed mum & son. May god bless you abundantly ❤️💕🙏

  • Akhil P.
    3 days

    https://youtu.be/4csX1D8WBTg

  • Abhilash G.
    3 days

    https://youtu.be/4csX1D8WBTg

