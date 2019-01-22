back
Monkey Gets Stuck in Car Bonnet on Highway
This langur in a car bonnet wasn't monkeying around. It got stuck after being hit on the the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway — another example of rising human-macaque conflict in Gujarat. 🐒🚗☹️
01/22/2019 2:37 PM
- 194.5k
- 875
- 16
11 comments
Âɱït S.02/03/2019 15:41
Yogi adityanath yaha kya kar raha hai??
Venkatesh G.01/30/2019 02:52
ಜೈಹನುಮನ್
Shyam N.01/26/2019 07:58
Another example? Which are the previous examples? Also, if it was an accident, as stated above..how was it a conflict? O.o
Riju M.01/23/2019 11:31
At the same time we get to see how Great the quality of Maruti cars are.
Brut India01/23/2019 09:27
This stranded leopard cub in Shimla may also have been a victim of habitat loss.
HISIS -.01/23/2019 02:35
That is no match for when Indian democracy ran into a langoor called Modi.
Rahul M.01/23/2019 02:26
Oh, is it specifically happening in Gujarat?
Adil A.01/22/2019 15:26
Gaddi to nayi lag rhi thi bruh!
Nishith T.01/22/2019 14:55
"another example of rising human-macaque conflict in Gujarat." What the hell! What kind of 'rising conflicts'? Check your facts !
Ashwin R.01/22/2019 14:50
Brut India ban vehicles as it killing monkeys 😊
Zaheer A.01/22/2019 14:46
Soon Ahmedabad name will b change with some poor ass Hindu name. You will see.