back

Monkey Gets Stuck in Car Bonnet on Highway

This langur in a car bonnet wasn't monkeying around. It got stuck after being hit on the the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway — another example of rising human-macaque conflict in Gujarat. 🐒🚗☹️

01/22/2019 2:37 PM
  • 194.5k
  • 16

Animals and Us

  1. Man Versus Wild: A Brave Rescue Mission

  2. Live Animals Transport: A Controversial Business

  3. Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Gift Someone A Pet

  4. Dogs That Changed History

  5. In Nepal, All Dogs Have A Day

  6. Puppy Rescue Wins Hearts Online

11 comments

  • Âɱït S.
    02/03/2019 15:41

    Yogi adityanath yaha kya kar raha hai??

  • Venkatesh G.
    01/30/2019 02:52

    ಜೈಹನುಮನ್

  • Shyam N.
    01/26/2019 07:58

    Another example? Which are the previous examples? Also, if it was an accident, as stated above..how was it a conflict? O.o

  • Riju M.
    01/23/2019 11:31

    At the same time we get to see how Great the quality of Maruti cars are.

  • Brut India
    01/23/2019 09:27

    This stranded leopard cub in Shimla may also have been a victim of habitat loss.

  • HISIS -.
    01/23/2019 02:35

    That is no match for when Indian democracy ran into a langoor called Modi.

  • Rahul M.
    01/23/2019 02:26

    Oh, is it specifically happening in Gujarat?

  • Adil A.
    01/22/2019 15:26

    Gaddi to nayi lag rhi thi bruh!

  • Nishith T.
    01/22/2019 14:55

    "another example of rising human-macaque conflict in Gujarat." What the hell! What kind of 'rising conflicts'? Check your facts !

  • Ashwin R.
    01/22/2019 14:50

    Brut India ban vehicles as it killing monkeys 😊

  • Zaheer A.
    01/22/2019 14:46

    Soon Ahmedabad name will b change with some poor ass Hindu name. You will see.