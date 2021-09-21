back

Moral Policing In Bangalore Caught on Camera

“Why are you doing these things while wearing a burka?” That's what two strangers told a Muslim woman who was being dropped home by a colleague...

21/09/2021 2:34 PM
155 comments

  • Merkin M.
    14 hours

    These MFs who have no business trying to break the social fabric and the harmony in this country ..you are just promoting these BCs out on this channel... my humble submission is to let this country remain united !

  • Merkin M.
    14 hours

    What kind of caption have you put to pull up the views to this channel of yours ?

  • Roy S.
    21 hours

    Taliban wannabe. Take care guys, dont let this kind of a**holes turn your land into Afghanistan 2.0

  • Gopal M.
    a day

    Jisne v yeh vedio banaya wo jakar apne ghar pe dekhe,lagta hai iska maa beti bahan kisi hidu sath vag gaya hoga.Isliye bechara pagla gaya.Yeh India hai Burbak tera Afganistan nehi jo talibani raj chalaye ga.Yeha har aurat ko saman ijjat diya jata hai....

  • Misty S.
    a day

    Don’t people ride with people of other religions on auto taxi, planes, trains etc.?

  • Kalyan M.
    a day

    Beautiful ram rahim tehjab

  • Mian A.
    a day

    bhai bht he khoob kiya izat hai Muslims ki ap k desh main

  • Syed I.
    a day

    Maybe this is not a Love Jihad. 😏

  • Anees H.
    a day

    Didnt expect this in banglore. Those guys should be punished

  • Hena T.
    a day

    Now I know Not all south Indian are kind and educated... 🤭

  • Aman K.
    a day

    I see people are commenting that this happened in Bangalore etc etc, The harsh reality is it's happening all over India, people are hating others because they have some faith or belief which were not same as them. They hate on the name of religion, caste and creed so it's not surprising to witness these incidents some do lynching, someone harras others, someone is fearing because he has a God sticker on his uber so what will happen the whole environment is like that no one can do anything Now it's time to face it what we've done

  • Siddharth V.
    a day

    To be honest in all of this conversation 1 thing is true, he said you don’t know the current situation, we all know the current situation

  • Ranjan D.
    2 days

    Unemployed idiots, have nothing better to do!

  • Mohammed A.
    2 days

    Just imagine if the situation is reversed

  • Gknancy D.
    2 days

    The men are just bZbodies

  • Fahim S.
    2 days

    Land of hate! India.

  • Pàl A.
    2 days

    Here comes peaceful community members 🤣🤣

  • Zainab K.
    2 days

    Sick psychopath!!

  • Poornima G.
    2 days

    These kinds of things rarely happen in Bengaluru, police should really take a stringent punishment towards the perpetuates otherwise Bengaluru will be infamous for wrong reasons.

  • Srijana S.
    2 days

    Did I say that??? 😡