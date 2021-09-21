back
Moral Policing In Bangalore Caught on Camera
“Why are you doing these things while wearing a burka?” That's what two strangers told a Muslim woman who was being dropped home by a colleague...
21/09/2021 2:34 PM
- 56.2K
- 389
- 169
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
155 comments
Merkin M.14 hours
These MFs who have no business trying to break the social fabric and the harmony in this country ..you are just promoting these BCs out on this channel... my humble submission is to let this country remain united !
Merkin M.14 hours
What kind of caption have you put to pull up the views to this channel of yours ?
Roy S.21 hours
Taliban wannabe. Take care guys, dont let this kind of a**holes turn your land into Afghanistan 2.0
Gopal M.a day
Jisne v yeh vedio banaya wo jakar apne ghar pe dekhe,lagta hai iska maa beti bahan kisi hidu sath vag gaya hoga.Isliye bechara pagla gaya.Yeh India hai Burbak tera Afganistan nehi jo talibani raj chalaye ga.Yeha har aurat ko saman ijjat diya jata hai....
Misty S.a day
Don’t people ride with people of other religions on auto taxi, planes, trains etc.?
Kalyan M.a day
Beautiful ram rahim tehjab
Mian A.a day
bhai bht he khoob kiya izat hai Muslims ki ap k desh main
Syed I.a day
Maybe this is not a Love Jihad. 😏
Anees H.a day
Didnt expect this in banglore. Those guys should be punished
Hena T.a day
Now I know Not all south Indian are kind and educated... 🤭
Aman K.a day
I see people are commenting that this happened in Bangalore etc etc, The harsh reality is it's happening all over India, people are hating others because they have some faith or belief which were not same as them. They hate on the name of religion, caste and creed so it's not surprising to witness these incidents some do lynching, someone harras others, someone is fearing because he has a God sticker on his uber so what will happen the whole environment is like that no one can do anything Now it's time to face it what we've done
Siddharth V.a day
To be honest in all of this conversation 1 thing is true, he said you don’t know the current situation, we all know the current situation
Ranjan D.2 days
Unemployed idiots, have nothing better to do!
Mohammed A.2 days
Just imagine if the situation is reversed
Gknancy D.2 days
The men are just bZbodies
Fahim S.2 days
Land of hate! India.
Pàl A.2 days
Here comes peaceful community members 🤣🤣
Zainab K.2 days
Sick psychopath!!
Poornima G.2 days
These kinds of things rarely happen in Bengaluru, police should really take a stringent punishment towards the perpetuates otherwise Bengaluru will be infamous for wrong reasons.
Srijana S.2 days
Did I say that??? 😡