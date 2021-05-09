back

Mothers And Mistakes: A Poetic Tribute

Can mothers ever be wrong? A poem for Mother’s Day. ❤️️ Thanks to Batto Ki Bakwaas and The Sahitya Project for the footage.

09/05/2021 5:27 AM
  • 396.8K
  • 450

362 comments

  • M S.
    21 minutes

    True I love it

  • Saraswati B.
    24 minutes

    Very nice

  • Vanshika A.
    26 minutes

    Love this❤❤❤❤❤

  • Renu A.
    26 minutes

    Beautiful

  • Nasima A.
    29 minutes

    👍👍

  • Padmaja D.
    30 minutes

    Love this very much. Beautifully presented

  • DrReena T.
    31 minutes

    Very nice

  • Sonali G.
    32 minutes

    Superb 👍👍 what a peom to be heard 100 of times still hungry to hear it.marvellous🙏❤️

  • Rashmi D.
    34 minutes

    hum e bache bolenge ye last wala aur tab tak hum ruke rahenge 🤪

  • Naveed A.
    34 minutes

    All mothers are not good

  • Namita T.
    34 minutes

    This poem touched my heart

  • Shilpi B.
    35 minutes

  • Naveed A.
    35 minutes

    Khul kar galtiyaan karna ? nonsense

  • Gunjan B.
    36 minutes

    Beautiful poem👌🏻

  • Humaira Z.
    38 minutes

    Beautiful

  • Anita D.
    39 minutes

    Beautiful poem.

  • Abhishek P.
    43 minutes

    Matching 🥰

  • Neha G.
    an hour

    Superb

  • Munia B.
    an hour

    😄😄😄❤❤❤

  • Reena P.
    an hour

    🥰🙏. Lov u mum🤩❤

