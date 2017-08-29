back

Mumbai flooded

Stay safe Mumbai!

08/29/2017 5:13 PM
197 comments

  • Kartik R.
    08/31/2017 12:31

    Ye le 😂😂

  • Pooja N.
    08/31/2017 06:48

    0'

  • Kaushik A.
    08/31/2017 02:08

    Chalo Thora maja lelo.. hum toh har sal dubte Hai aap bhi kavi duba karo..

  • Parminder S.
    08/30/2017 23:52

    Maah dubdo...

  • Aditya R.
    08/30/2017 17:22

    No no we want development we don't want the base of any economy health education & infrastructure to become sttong we don't want our railway to become safe we want bloody bullet trains Reaching at no. 1 position is easy but maintaining that position is difficult to maintain that position 1stly we want our country's base to be strong

  • Rekha B.
    08/30/2017 17:02

    Stay safe Mumbai

  • Sudhanshu P.
    08/30/2017 16:59

    Rj malisha feel proud 2day...Sonuuuuuu bmc pe bharosha naaaahi....lol

  • Arghadeep K.
    08/30/2017 16:52

    Plz carry a stick to prevent holes or else

  • Falak F.
    08/30/2017 16:30

    - bach kr raho

  • Abhimanyu S.
    08/30/2017 16:18

    Kisi Sher dil mumbaikar ne comment kiya kisi FB post par k mumbaikar kisi se Nahi darte ab dekhta hu k kaise Nahi darte

  • જાદવ ન.
    08/30/2017 16:15

    જય માતાજી

  • Pavithra A.
    08/30/2017 16:10

    I pray to god for the safety of Mumbai people

  • Salman I.
    08/30/2017 16:03

    One of the richest municipal corporation.

  • Amrit S.
    08/30/2017 16:02

    Waheguru g meher karo ena loka te

  • Thilkumar P.
    08/30/2017 16:01

    Ok super

  • Lokesh K.
    08/30/2017 15:53

    Mumbai ke logo ki jindagi Asea hi rhagi kbhi change Nhi ho skti hai

  • Satya P.
    08/30/2017 15:52

    Assam ma itne dino se flood hai kisi media ko khabar ni ab mumbai ma hua to pura fb wall bhara pada hai...

  • Abhishek S.
    08/30/2017 15:46

    Sushmendra Kr Singh, , ...IIT Bombay ka bhi ye he haal hai kya?

  • Ravi M.
    08/30/2017 15:44

    Bhagwana hi

  • Ravi M.
    08/30/2017 15:43

    Mere hajialii hi wha hifajat kare ge