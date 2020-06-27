back

Mumbai Friends Provide Free Oxygen Cylinders

These Mumbai friends offered a breath of fresh air to their Covid-ravaged city where oxygen cylinders are in short supply.

06/27/2020 6:57 AM
  • 50.0k
  • 45

Portraits

  1. 3:05

    Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper

  2. 2:24

    IMA Signals Covid-19 Community Transmission In India

  3. 1:37

    Watch The Musical Manhunt Of Bihar Police

  4. 3:31

    When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak

  5. 3:05

    The Landlords Of The Moon

  6. 1:43

    Why Good Bridges Remain A Bridge Too Far For India

Arte - il est temps

41 comments

  • Doris S.
    07/04/2020 01:43

    How to contact you guys

  • Rohit B.
    07/01/2020 12:54

    God bless you

  • Babar P.
    06/29/2020 09:48

    Commendable act

  • Ssarah A.
    06/28/2020 01:43

    Good work, Alhamdulillah

  • Rajat A.
    06/27/2020 23:21

    And she died due to the bad odor in breath ✌😁😂😂

  • Manorama T.
    06/27/2020 18:07

    God bless u all for dis good work

  • Najeeb K.
    06/27/2020 17:47

    Good job with selfless service . Keep up the good work.

  • Prashant S.
    06/27/2020 17:35

    हो सके तो मुम्बई को प्रदूषण या वाहन फ्री करें.!!

  • Jothi L.
    06/27/2020 16:22

    Thank you bhai 🙏🙏🙏... Deep respect Dil se....a very kind gesture... God bless you

  • Babasaheb P.
    06/27/2020 15:47

    I regret instead of donating pm cares I prefer them

  • Thiyagarajan S.
    06/27/2020 14:51

    Good service, God bless you

  • Keya G.
    06/27/2020 14:37

    This should be started in every state.. Gr8 job.

  • Lalit D.
    06/27/2020 13:50

    Great work Bro. The work which our Governments have do ,you people are doing. Great work . God bless you.

  • Beena S.
    06/27/2020 12:10

    Appreciation for humanity great done

  • Niranjana M.
    06/27/2020 11:58

    God bless you .

  • Ravikumar R.
    06/27/2020 11:50

    Good work bro love u

  • Mithee S.
    06/27/2020 11:29

    There are others who have been giving Oxygen FREE cynlinders to Chawla & other poor ppl , since April, BRUT India will NEVER project ‘ Jains’ & Mistry’s it Sawants of Mumbai & Pune 😢😔

  • Sahena B.
    06/27/2020 10:36

    Do continue your selfless work Almighty'll definitely give you reward.

  • Shirley S.
    06/27/2020 10:23

    God bless

  • Saba N.
    06/27/2020 09:59

    How to help them financially