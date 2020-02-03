back

Mumbai Police Introduces “The Punishing Signal”

Mumbai’s traffic police has a new rule: Honk more. Wait more. 🚦

02/03/2020 4:12 PMupdated: 02/03/2020 4:34 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. Mumbai Police Introduces “The Punishing Signal”

  2. Cross-Cultural Romance

  3. India's Biggest Worry: The Young, Educated & Jobless

  4. The Murder of Graham Staines

  5. Blast From The Past: India's Republic Day 1951

  6. How Ratan Became THE Tata

6 comments

  • Santosh J.
    41 minutes

    It is good but on another side if there is an emergency to give way for an ambulance then what?. If traffic police do their job properly on every signal and the roads and signal are ok then no need of this device.

  • Sanjay G.
    42 minutes

    Stupid idea because of one foolish violator everyone will suffer and waste his time on red signal.

  • Kenny L.
    an hour

    Yup... Should be practiced in every urban city

  • Zenobia P.
    an hour

    Excellent way in bringing civic senses

  • Sunita V.
    an hour

    Should be applied in Delhi also

  • Priyal R.
    an hour

    my idea seems to be stolen 😂💡