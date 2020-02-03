Mumbai Police Introduces “The Punishing Signal”

Mumbai’s traffic police has a new rule: Honk more. Wait more. 🚦
Santosh J.41 minutes
It is good but on another side if there is an emergency to give way for an ambulance then what?. If traffic police do their job properly on every signal and the roads and signal are ok then no need of this device.
Sanjay G.42 minutes
Stupid idea because of one foolish violator everyone will suffer and waste his time on red signal.
Kenny L.an hour
Yup... Should be practiced in every urban city
Zenobia P.an hour
Excellent way in bringing civic senses
Sunita V.an hour
Should be applied in Delhi also
Priyal R.an hour
my idea seems to be stolen 😂💡