back

Munawar Faruqui Reacts To #GoBackMunawar

"My heart has never been so heavy." This was Munawar Faruqui just days before he felt forced to cancel his shows in Mumbai.

28/10/2021 2:37 PM
  • 708.4K
  • 3.5K

Politics

3348 comments

  • Arun K.
    5 days

    Bastard You are not making comedy . realise it as soon as possible .

  • Praveen R.
    7 days

    Bastard...Asshole...

  • Anirudh M.
    7 days

    Dil jeeta rahta to show cancel nahi hue rahte

  • Anirudh M.
    7 days

    Brute india sympathy gain mt karo

  • Anirudh M.
    7 days

    India me to bs show boycott ho rahe hai imagine foreign hota to ??

  • Anirudh M.
    7 days

    Boycott him

  • Ashwin D.
    16/11/2021 19:17

    Who is the owner of this page?..

  • Sonu G.
    16/11/2021 18:20

    Hate faila rhe h .......waaaaaaah Kuch kiya nhi ......waaah beta waaah Iss hisab se to hamne bhi abhi tk kuch bhi nhi kiya

  • Sajjan C.
    16/11/2021 18:09

    Iski maa ki lo loot

  • Ahir M.
    16/11/2021 16:10

    To tu kuch bhi bolega or ham sune. Acha he bc.

  • Avinash V.
    16/11/2021 15:10

    अबे चु टिया हम लोग के भगवान के बारे में बोलता है ना तो भूल गया क्या

  • Pushpendra S.
    16/11/2021 12:56

    Victim card, as usual! Bloody Librandus & propogandus!

  • Ashish S.
    16/11/2021 12:40

    tu hamara debi debtaon ka mazak udayega aur hum bardast karenge....ye ho nei sakta

  • Rupesh S.
    16/11/2021 11:47

    If you are a comedian you make comedy of your own religion and God see how many of your own religion people make mess with you

  • Geetha C.
    16/11/2021 08:18

    He can carry on his comedy shows without affecting his career, with out mocking hindu religion. There are so many other topics to make people laugh.

  • Shaguna M.
    16/11/2021 06:50

    At least Acknowledge that the sentiment against him is a "reaction" to his anti hindu rants. Not an "action" due to his identity. Stop playing victim card, its you who cant find comedy in topics other than hindu Gods and massacres.

  • Gaurav T.
    16/11/2021 05:16

    Dont target any religion... You will not have any problem.. Fraud comedian

  • पद्मनाभम् स.
    16/11/2021 03:10

    Poor fellow can’t speak

  • Zulfiqar K.
    15/11/2021 22:50

    Ye Bhakth din raat bhokte hai unko bi kuch bolo dusra kaam dhanda kare, ke religion comedy akela to ni kar raha....Arnab is bigger comedian that this guy....

  • Sumit B.
    15/11/2021 20:39

    He get what he deserve ..... Wo to accha hai kutai nahi huyi

