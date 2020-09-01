back

Muslim Man Performs Kanyadan Of Hindu Nieces

They were the daughters of his rakhi sister. When it was time for their kanyadaan, he stepped up like he was family. So what if it was a Hindu wedding and he a Muslim...💕

09/01/2020 2:01 PMupdated: 09/01/2020 2:01 PM
  • 210.2k
  • 271

241 comments

  • Shafi A.
    2 hours

    great brotherhood of humanity

  • Naynesh S.
    3 hours

    True indian

  • Aboli A.
    3 hours

    Great man humanity first thank you 💕

  • Piyush R.
    3 hours

    Humanity. Exist 🙏 this is being human Baba bhai. Has truly performed

  • Hanumantappa S.
    3 hours

    very good muslim in india, thank u

  • Anirudh B.
    4 hours

    RAREST MUSLIM HATS OFF BROTHER

  • Brindha Y.
    4 hours

    You are a true hero ! We respect u and thank u ! Proud to be born as an Indian!👌😃

  • Makrand C.
    4 hours

    Why hasn't news pieces like these ever been a sub plot in any movie recently?

  • M Y.
    5 hours

    🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️ super my dear bro

  • Chandra H.
    5 hours

    🙏🙏🙏🤗🤗🌹🌹🌹

  • Sachin G.
    6 hours

    भैया आपको दिल से सलाम...:

  • Narayan L.
    7 hours

    Please share more positive news like this. 👍👍👍👍👍

  • Vishal G.
    7 hours

    Fake

  • Syed U.
    7 hours

    90 percent humans are best 10 percent are greedy

  • Suriadas P.
    8 hours

    🙏

  • Tee P.
    8 hours

    Arab Muslims would not like this deed.

  • Reema T.
    8 hours

    Cosmopolitanisam ❤

  • Anurag M.
    8 hours

    ♥️🇮🇳♥️🙏🕋🏯💒🏦🏰

  • Sana K.
    9 hours

    unity in diversity😍❤❤

  • Abbilash N.
    9 hours

    Now where are those stupids Andh Bhakts who usentonsaynthat this is a propaganda page?

