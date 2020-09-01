back
Muslim Man Performs Kanyadan Of Hindu Nieces
They were the daughters of his rakhi sister. When it was time for their kanyadaan, he stepped up like he was family. So what if it was a Hindu wedding and he a Muslim...💕
09/01/2020 2:01 PMupdated: 09/01/2020 2:01 PM
241 comments
Shafi A.2 hours
great brotherhood of humanity
Naynesh S.3 hours
True indian
Aboli A.3 hours
Great man humanity first thank you 💕
Piyush R.3 hours
Humanity. Exist 🙏 this is being human Baba bhai. Has truly performed
Hanumantappa S.3 hours
very good muslim in india, thank u
Anirudh B.4 hours
RAREST MUSLIM HATS OFF BROTHER
Brindha Y.4 hours
You are a true hero ! We respect u and thank u ! Proud to be born as an Indian!👌😃
Makrand C.4 hours
Why hasn't news pieces like these ever been a sub plot in any movie recently?
M Y.5 hours
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️ super my dear bro
Chandra H.5 hours
Sachin G.6 hours
भैया आपको दिल से सलाम...:
Narayan L.7 hours
Please share more positive news like this. 👍👍👍👍👍
Vishal G.7 hours
Syed U.7 hours
90 percent humans are best 10 percent are greedy
Suriadas P.8 hours
Tee P.8 hours
Arab Muslims would not like this deed.
Reema T.8 hours
Cosmopolitanisam ❤
Anurag M.8 hours
Sana K.9 hours
unity in diversity😍❤❤
Abbilash N.9 hours
Now where are those stupids Andh Bhakts who usentonsaynthat this is a propaganda page?