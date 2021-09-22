back

Muslim Man's Rendition Of 'Mahabharat' Title Song Goes Viral

The internet couldn't get enough of this elderly man singing the title track of Mahabharat... 🎵

22/09/2021 1:27 PM
  • 121.2K
  • 183

    Muslim Man's Rendition Of 'Mahabharat' Title Song Goes Viral

171 comments

  • Jyestha G.
    7 hours

    So there is nothing shocking in it,the show reached everyone and some grew watching it🤔

  • Shaikh A.
    8 hours

    Fir bhi kahoge "abba jaan" Se tum kiu aaye the pakistan?

  • Proloy B.
    10 hours

    Beautiful!!

  • Archit S.
    12 hours

    🙌❤

  • Vevek T.
    13 hours

    Friends take an off from social and print media and you will realise that people and society is not as bad as shown or projected to us by media

  • Vevek T.
    13 hours

    Our man Friday in the house Mr Sher Ali knew more than us about Ramayan and Mahabharat .. while taking us out he would narrate to us small stories from Ramayan . His knowledge about Hindu mythology was applaudable.

  • Kaushik R.
    15 hours

    Beautiful .. there is just so much memory etched in that piece of music for a large generation of Indians !

  • Jayaprakash A.
    15 hours

    Hinduism is only true religion.

  • Rasika M.
    16 hours

    👏🏻

  • Zuhrad A.
    19 hours

    Quaid azam nay sahe parmaya ta ki indian Muslim pore zindagi es mai lagayeengay ki hum india kay saat wafadar hai leken wo per be nahi manaingay hahahaha

  • Priyanka S.
    19 hours

    Beautiful !!

  • Sangit M.
    20 hours

    The man is very much in touch with his roots

  • Muzamail A.
    a day

    It shows how peaceful we Muslims are We don’t want any hatred Peaceful Muslims 😌

  • Rohit M.
    a day

    If this a news now, one can understand where we have arrived as a country, this was common, Muslim friends of mine watched Mahabharath and Ramayan, they loved it, in awe with the grandeur and the messages for mankind, we weren't surprised, Dr Raza wrote the dialogues, a Muslim played Arjun and he changed his screen name for good, this was all normal, we equally appreciated Akbar the great and Sword of Tipu Sultan, Sanjay Khan went on to produce Jai Hanuman! So why this is even a news? We unfortunately are now living in a society with stereotypes and fear, who to blame and why? I don't know, but nothing to worry as long as common citizens can retain their sense. 🙏

  • Anwar A.
    a day

    i love watching ramayan during diwali time which i never miss the show and i love mahabarat too my whole family watch all this show together

  • Zakia K.
    a day

  • Francis X.
    a day

    We used to rush after church to watch it.

  • Ankit M.
    a day

    apki yaad aa gayi 🙏 आप सदैव तरक्की करे🙏

  • Raf R.
    a day

    👍

  • Kishore B.
    a day

    Awesome